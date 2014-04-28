Mullins And Beema APUs: AMD Gets Serious About Tablet SoCs

Synthetic Benchmarks

We begin with graphics testing, emphasizing AMD's GCN architecture. The question is whether AMD's design can scale effectively down to a tablet's restrictive power envelope. Is this Radeon-branded engine as effective down at 4.5 W as it is in more complex GPUs?

In the Ice Storm Unlimited test, AMD's A10 Micro-6700T competes against Intel's 10 W Celeron J1900. The Cloud Gate benchmark actually gives Mullins a notable lead.

We keep in mind that the platform and its clocks are configured by AMD. However, the initial numbers still look promising.

How do the Puma+-based cores hold up under the rigors of PCMark 8's Home sub-test?

The benchmark won't install on Dell's Venue 8 Pro, but we come away with insight from Intel's Celeron J1900 all the same.

In the conventional version of Futuremark's synthetic Home suite, the Bay Trail-D platform inches past AMD's custom-built tablet. But with OpenCL support turned on, Mullins achieves parity with Intel's desktop-oriented board.

Onto SiSoftware's Sandra Arithmetic module, where the A10 APU shows up between Intel's Atom Z3740D and Celeron J1900.

When it comes to GPGPU processing, AMD's Athlon posts the strongest finish, followed by the A10 Micro-6700T in this module's Encoding/Decoding module. It's cryptographic bandwidth and hashing performance trail Intel's Celeron slightly.