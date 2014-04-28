Mullins And Beema APUs: AMD Gets Serious About Tablet SoCs

Synthetic Benchmarks
We begin with graphics testing, emphasizing AMD's GCN architecture. The question is whether AMD's design can scale effectively down to a tablet's restrictive power envelope. Is this Radeon-branded engine as effective down at 4.5 W as it is in more complex GPUs?
In the Ice Storm Unlimited test, AMD's A10 Micro-6700T competes against Intel's 10 W Celeron J1900. The Cloud Gate benchmark actually gives Mullins a notable lead.
We keep in mind that the platform and its clocks are configured by AMD. However, the initial numbers still look promising.
How do the Puma+-based cores hold up under the rigors of PCMark 8's Home sub-test?
The benchmark won't install on Dell's Venue 8 Pro, but we come away with insight from Intel's Celeron J1900 all the same.
In the conventional version of Futuremark's synthetic Home suite, the Bay Trail-D platform inches past AMD's custom-built tablet. But with OpenCL support turned on, Mullins achieves parity with Intel's desktop-oriented board.
Onto SiSoftware's Sandra Arithmetic module, where the A10 APU shows up between Intel's Atom Z3740D and Celeron J1900.
When it comes to GPGPU processing, AMD's Athlon posts the strongest finish, followed by the A10 Micro-6700T in this module's Encoding/Decoding module. It's cryptographic bandwidth and hashing performance trail Intel's Celeron slightly.
Actually, both Dota2 and Grid2 are well known for having low system requirements, and they represented a great opportunity to compare results to the desktop bay trail and kabini platforms. We would have tested these games regardless, but we would have added more, less demanding titles if we had more time.
Interestingly enough, this would mean that the PS4 and Xbone could use Puma+ cores in the future (with turbo disabled obviously).
But yeah, I understand the limited time and environment, and the look at Beema and Mullins is greatly appreciated. I'm *still* looking forward to a commercially-available tablet with an AMD SoC in it, since one never materialized with Temash. That Vizio tablet that used AMD was actually pretty nifty, except for using the Z-60(?) which just wasn't up to scratch. It's too bad Vizio seems to be deprecating its tablet efforts, since an update of that tablet with Mullins in it would be worth looking at.
the tskin temp and tjmax temp look a bit low for outside use. i wonder if it'll be enough to prevent throttling in actual devices.
How did you not read the commentary, yet decide comment on it?
The article is very complimentary to the new APU's game performance. What exactly did you expect? Did you want me to write that its the "SUPERBEST GAMING APU EVAR"?