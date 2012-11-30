Which Web Browser Should You Run On Your Android Device?

Chrome, Dolphin, Firefox, Maxthon, Opera, Sleipnir

Android Web Browser Grand Prix Competitors

Android Browser

Vendor:GoogleLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:4.1.1Supported Platforms:Android

Chrome

Vendor:GoogleLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:18.1025464Supported Platforms:Android (4.0+), ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsDownload Chrome for Android

Dolphin

Vendor:MoboTapLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:9.0.3 (Jetpack 1.0.2)Supported Platforms:Android, iOSDownload Dolphin for Android

Firefox

Vendor:MozillaLayout Engine:GeckoCurrent Version:17.0Supported Platforms:Android (4.0+), iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsDownload Firefox for Android

Maxthon

Vendor:Maxthon InternationalLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:1.7Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, OS X, WindowsDownload Maxthon for Android

Opera Mobile

Vendor:Opera SoftwareLayout Engine:PrestoCurrent Version:12.10Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsDownload Opera Mobile for Android

Sleipnir

Vendor:Fenrir IncLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:2.5Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, OS X, WindowsDownload Sleipnir for Android

A few tests had to be swapped from the iOS article we ran previously. Let's check out the new test system specs, as well as the changes made to our benchmark suite.