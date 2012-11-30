Which Web Browser Should You Run On Your Android Device?

Chrome, Dolphin, Firefox, Maxthon, Opera, Sleipnir
Android Web Browser Grand Prix Competitors
|Android Browser
Vendor:GoogleLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:4.1.1Supported Platforms:Android
Chrome
Vendor:GoogleLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:18.1025464Supported Platforms:Android (4.0+), ChromeOS, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsDownload Chrome for Android
Dolphin
Vendor:MoboTapLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:9.0.3 (Jetpack 1.0.2)Supported Platforms:Android, iOSDownload Dolphin for Android
Firefox
Vendor:MozillaLayout Engine:GeckoCurrent Version:17.0Supported Platforms:Android (4.0+), iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsDownload Firefox for Android
Maxthon
Vendor:Maxthon InternationalLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:1.7Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, OS X, WindowsDownload Maxthon for Android
Opera Mobile
Vendor:Opera SoftwareLayout Engine:PrestoCurrent Version:12.10Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, Linux, OS X, WindowsDownload Opera Mobile for Android
Sleipnir
Vendor:Fenrir IncLayout Engine:WebKitCurrent Version:2.5Supported Platforms:Android, iOS, OS X, WindowsDownload Sleipnir for Android
A few tests had to be swapped from the iOS article we ran previously. Let's check out the new test system specs, as well as the changes made to our benchmark suite.
Each device manufacturer (Samsung, Asus, Lg, HTC) customise/modify the "stock" browser to match the SoC, the TDP, power saving, and specific browser benchmark targeted, for that device.
So this "Stock" browser is actually a modified browser, customised by ASUS to work better with a Tegra3 SoC, in some specifc benchmarks which Asus thinks are more important than others. Its not a representative of all android devices.
When you're running a Nexus device, it's a stock browser...