Which Web Browser Should You Run On Your Android Device?

Web Browser Grand Prix: Android Circuit

The time has finally come to bring the Web Browser Grand Prix to Android. Google's scrappy little Linux-based mobile operating system enjoys massive success (particularly when you consider the first Android-based phone was sold in 2008). Although it started as an underdog to the iPhone's iOS, it's now the dominant smartphone platform.

At this point, the Android browser line-up is quite diverse. We have several familiar names from the desktop world, along with a handful of less-known contenders. Chrome, Firefox, and Opera all make the jump from the PC to Android. Mobile favorites like Dolphin, Maxthon, and Sleipnir also make an appearance.

Dolphin sports Jetpack, a new HTML5 engine in the form of a first-party add-on, which launched with some pretty outrageous performance claims. We're including the stock Android browser as well, since Chrome has yet to officially replace it on anything but the Nexus line.

How Will Android Differ From iOS?

Unlike Apple, Google doesn't impose a Draconian policy on developers. Third-party rendering and JavaScript engines get the green light on any Android-based device, jailbroken or not. This means that Firefox is free to use its Gecko rendering engine, and Opera isn't limited to a "mini" browser.

Except for Safari, Which Browser Should You Be Running On Your iPad And iPhone? had a ton of identical scores. Don't expect to see that under Android. This platform is as open as any current desktop operating system.