Which Web Browser Should You Run On Your Android Device?

HTML5 Performance

HTML5 Composite Score

The HTML5 composite is a geometric mean of the results from GUIMark2 HTML5, HTML5 Canvas Performance Test, Impact HTML5 Benchmark, and Mandelbrot Set in HTML5.

Thanks to its Jetpack HTML5 engine, Dolphin easily takes the crown in HTML5, with Google Chrome placing a distant second. Opera falls to third, with the stock browser and Sleipnir practically tying for fourth. Maxthon only earns a sixth-place finish, with Firefox once again in last place.

Drill Down

The charts below contain the individual HTML5 performance benchmark results.

Notes: A single GUIMark 2 HTML5 score is derived from the geometric mean of three GUIMark 2 HTML5 tests (Vector Charting, 1-pixel Vector Charting, and Text Columns). We test using the FHD image setting in Mandelbrot Set in HTML5. Dolphin and Chrome excel in every single HTML5 performance metric, while Opera Mobile has trouble in the Mandelbrot test. Despite a victory in the Impact HTML5 Benchmark, Firefox shows poorly on the remaining three HTML5 performance tests, securing its last-place finish.