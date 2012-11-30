Trending

Which Web Browser Should You Run On Your Android Device?

Today is our very first Web Browser Grand Prix on Android. Unlike iOS, Android-based tablets have real competition between browsers. So, how do Chrome, Dolphin, Firefox, Maxthon, Opera Mobile, and Sleipnir stack up against the stock Android browser?

HTML5 Performance

HTML5 Composite Score

The HTML5 composite is a geometric mean of the results from GUIMark2 HTML5, HTML5 Canvas Performance Test, Impact HTML5 Benchmark, and Mandelbrot Set in HTML5.

Thanks to its Jetpack HTML5 engine, Dolphin easily takes the crown in HTML5, with Google Chrome placing a distant second. Opera falls to third, with the stock browser and Sleipnir practically tying for fourth. Maxthon only earns a sixth-place finish, with Firefox once again in last place.

Drill Down

The charts below contain the individual HTML5 performance benchmark results.

Notes: A single GUIMark 2 HTML5 score is derived from the geometric mean of three GUIMark 2 HTML5 tests (Vector Charting, 1-pixel Vector Charting, and Text Columns). We test using the FHD image setting in Mandelbrot Set in HTML5. Dolphin and Chrome excel in every single HTML5 performance metric, while Opera Mobile has trouble in the Mandelbrot test. Despite a victory in the Impact HTML5 Benchmark, Firefox shows poorly on the remaining three HTML5 performance tests, securing its last-place finish.

GUIMark2

Canvas 3D

Impact

Mandelbrot

65 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mayankleoboy1 30 November 2012 11:36
    "Stock Android Browser" is a myth. There is NO "Stock" android browser.
    Each device manufacturer (Samsung, Asus, Lg, HTC) customise/modify the "stock" browser to match the SoC, the TDP, power saving, and specific browser benchmark targeted, for that device.

    So this "Stock" browser is actually a modified browser, customised by ASUS to work better with a Tegra3 SoC, in some specifc benchmarks which Asus thinks are more important than others. Its not a representative of all android devices.
  • mayankleoboy1 30 November 2012 11:37
    Sunspider and Kraken are crap benchmarks. All browsers target these benchmarks for specifc optimisations, that are never actually used on the web.
  • aznshinobi 30 November 2012 11:59
    9539316 said:
    "Stock Android Browser" is a myth. There is NO "Stock" android browser.
    Each device manufacturer (Samsung, Asus, Lg, HTC) customise/modify the "stock" browser to match the SoC, the TDP, power saving, and specific browser benchmark targeted, for that device.

    So this "Stock" browser is actually a modified browser, customised by ASUS to work better with a Tegra3 SoC, in some specifc benchmarks which Asus thinks are more important than others. Its not a representative of all android devices.

    When you're running a Nexus device, it's a stock browser...
  • adamovera 30 November 2012 12:02
    mayankleoboy1Sunspider and Kraken are crap benchmarks. All browsers target these benchmarks for specifc optimisations, that are never actually used on the web.SunSpider is the next to go for sure, but I haven't heard a ton of criticism regarding Kraken yet. Between BrowserMark, Peacekeeper, and RIABench, we could withdraw all the vendor-developed JS tests.
  • tiret 30 November 2012 12:57
    give me a browser with flash support then we'll talk
  • mayankleoboy1 30 November 2012 13:03
    ^ coming soon to firefox. Project Shumway.
  • tiret 30 November 2012 13:10
    ^ interesting. lets hope it works out... my gf is rather pissed that she can't play farmville on my galaxy tab.
  • fwupow 30 November 2012 13:33
    I've already figured out that Chrome isn't so hot, but the reason why Chrome still wins for me is that it synchronizes bookmarks, passwords, history and a bunch of other stuff across all my computers and devices. That is an indispensable feature for me.
  • wildkitten 30 November 2012 14:56
    tiretgive me a browser with flash support then we'll talkSince Adobe themselves has ended Flash development for all mobile platforms, I don't think you will see many browsers keeping support for it for long. Likely in a year, maybe 18 months, you won't see any support for Flash as, well, what's the point.
  • 30 November 2012 15:01
    Firefox Beta has flash support once you download and install the flash apk - I have it working well on my Nexus 7
