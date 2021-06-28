Antec P10 Flux Review: The Fridge Aesthetic Case You’ve Always Wanted

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPU Intel Core i9-9900K Motherboard Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition CPU Cooling Noctua NH-U12S Chromax Black Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste Storage Corsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB Power Supply Corsair HX750i

Installing a system into the Antec P10 Flux is an absolute breeze. The chassis is big and has tons of space for hands and cable management. It won’t result in the prettiest build, but that’s not what this chassis is about anyway, given that it doesn’t have a glass panel.

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

The motherboard drops right into place, and though I installed the reverse-flow fan earlier, I removed it again so that I could get to the motherboard fastening screws and cable headers.

I then installed the GPU without any difficulties

And our large Corsair HX750i power supply installed swiftly too, conveniently with all the cables pre-attached.

Then, I took care of cable management, which went swiftly and easily thanks to plenty of space and included Velcro straps. Antec includes a few extra straps for more complicated builds, and you can also spot plenty of tie-down points across the back panel.

Lastly, I secured re-secured the reverse-flow fan by using a bendy iFixit screwdriver, though you can also just remove the GPU for easy access. With that, the build was complete and ready for thermal and acoustic testing.