Trending

Antec P10 Flux Review: The Fridge Aesthetic Case You’ve Always Wanted

A return to roots?

By

Antec P10 Flux
(Image: © Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPUIntel Core i9-9900K
MotherboardAsus Maximus XI Hero WiFi
MemoryCorsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB)
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition
CPU CoolingNoctua NH-U12S Chromax Black
Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste
StorageCorsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB
Power SupplyCorsair HX750i

Installing a system into the Antec P10 Flux is an absolute breeze. The chassis is big and has tons of space for hands and cable management. It won’t result in the prettiest build, but that’s not what this chassis is about anyway, given that it doesn’t have a glass panel.

Antec P10 Flux

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

The motherboard drops right into place, and though I installed the reverse-flow fan earlier, I removed it again so that I could get to the motherboard fastening screws and cable headers.

Antec P10 Flux

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

I then installed the GPU without any difficulties

Antec P10 Flux

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

And our large Corsair HX750i power supply installed swiftly too, conveniently with all the cables pre-attached.

Antec P10 Flux

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

Then, I took care of cable management, which went swiftly and easily thanks to plenty of space and included Velcro straps. Antec includes a few extra straps for more complicated builds, and you can also spot plenty of tie-down points across the back panel.

Antec P10 Flux

(Image credit: Niels Broekhuijsen, Tom's Hardware)

Lastly, I secured re-secured the reverse-flow fan by using a bendy iFixit screwdriver, though you can also just remove the GPU for easy access. With that, the build was complete and ready for thermal and acoustic testing.