Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

More Silentium 920 Features
As with its front-panel fan, Azza adds dust filtration to the Silentium 920’s power supply intake. Also like the fan, Azza slightly complicates filter access. The case must be laid on its side to remove the filter.
The Silentium 920’s other bottom intake is blocked with a piece of acoustic foam. That's a good plan, since most builders don’t put a fan there.
Azza's trays support 2.5” drives using screws, and 3.5” drives using tabs. Two screw holes in the trays let you bolt in 3.5" disks even more securely. If you use a noisy hard drive (or more than one mechanical disk), you'll quickly notice the lack of any vibration dampening.
This case minds the needs of budget builders with an unusual USB 3.0 connector design. An integrated USB 2.0 five-pin cable breaks out of the USB 3.0 connector. Either interface serves only a single port. An old-fashioned AC'97 connector is similarly attached to the HD Audio connector.
In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.
