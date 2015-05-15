Antec P70 ATX Mid-Tower Case Review

Exterior

Antec's replacement takes the identically-priced Three Hundred's minimalist appeal to a new level by hiding air inlets on the side of the face panel. Those side vents eliminate the direct noise path found on mesh-front cases. They also prevent “blinging out” the front with lighted fans.

The P70 still appears to have three 5.25” bays. But unlike the Three Hundred, the P70’s lower external bay is permanently adapted to 3.5” drives.

This case also adds a pair of grommet-covered holes to ease external liquid cooler installation, but is still limited by only exposing seven expansion slots. The lack of an eighth prevents you from installing a graphics card with a double-width bracket in your ATX motherboard's bottom slot. All seven slot covers are non-replaceable break-outs, and the installation kit doesn’t include any replacements.

The rear panel also features a row of vents next to the graphics cards, a 120mm exhaust fan and a latch for removing the slide-in top-fan cover. The fan grill back there is drilled to accept 80 and 92mm fans.

Different from Antec’s published specs, two USB 3.0 ports and two audio jacks comprise the entire set of top-panel connectors. All of these feature rubber covers to prevent dust intrusion, though we know most enthusiasts will probably remove and lose them. Behind the ports and power/reset buttons, a trio of three-position switches control top, front and rear fans at two different speeds.

The P70 front panel supports two fans, but both must be installed between the snap-away plastic and steel portions. A removable dust filter is also accessible only with the entire face plate removed.

The power supply air inlet has a filter that must be bowed away from a barb on the metal chassis to remove. A screw and spacer act as a forward stop, preventin the filter from sliding in too far.

Top fans are properly spaced for a radiator, but the P70 doesn’t have room between the panel and motherboard to install an internal liquid cooling radiator. Enthusiasts who opt for closed-loop coolers may instead use a 1x 120mm unit on the rear fan.