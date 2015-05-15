Antec P70 ATX Mid-Tower Case Review

Exterior
Antec's replacement takes the identically-priced Three Hundred's minimalist appeal to a new level by hiding air inlets on the side of the face panel. Those side vents eliminate the direct noise path found on mesh-front cases. They also prevent “blinging out” the front with lighted fans.
The P70 still appears to have three 5.25” bays. But unlike the Three Hundred, the P70’s lower external bay is permanently adapted to 3.5” drives.
This case also adds a pair of grommet-covered holes to ease external liquid cooler installation, but is still limited by only exposing seven expansion slots. The lack of an eighth prevents you from installing a graphics card with a double-width bracket in your ATX motherboard's bottom slot. All seven slot covers are non-replaceable break-outs, and the installation kit doesn’t include any replacements.
The rear panel also features a row of vents next to the graphics cards, a 120mm exhaust fan and a latch for removing the slide-in top-fan cover. The fan grill back there is drilled to accept 80 and 92mm fans.
Different from Antec’s published specs, two USB 3.0 ports and two audio jacks comprise the entire set of top-panel connectors. All of these feature rubber covers to prevent dust intrusion, though we know most enthusiasts will probably remove and lose them. Behind the ports and power/reset buttons, a trio of three-position switches control top, front and rear fans at two different speeds.
The P70 front panel supports two fans, but both must be installed between the snap-away plastic and steel portions. A removable dust filter is also accessible only with the entire face plate removed.
The power supply air inlet has a filter that must be bowed away from a barb on the metal chassis to remove. A screw and spacer act as a forward stop, preventin the filter from sliding in too far.
Top fans are properly spaced for a radiator, but the P70 doesn’t have room between the panel and motherboard to install an internal liquid cooling radiator. Enthusiasts who opt for closed-loop coolers may instead use a 1x 120mm unit on the rear fan.
Considering it is a $70 case, surely there must be much better options than this for budget builders.
It is 47 because it is on sale. It is a $70 case.
To clean the filters on the 902, it required removing 20(!) screws, and this case requires the removal of the front panel, and thus, both the side panels also. At the least, it looks like the top and rear filters are a bit easier to access, which is a step forward.
Probably not a case I'll be recommending for others to use, even if it is inexpensive.
I own both a 300 and 300-2. My biggest pet peeve about them is having to unplug everything I may have plugged into front jacks and open the side panel to un-clip the front panel so I can remove it every time I want to clean the filters. Another problem with the 300s is that the filter sits so close to the front mesh that dust accumulates directly behind the front mesh' holes - there is not enough space for airflow to spread out evenly across the filter. I would probably need to clean the filter half as often if there was even only 1mm of extra clearance here.
Yet another filter-related pet peeve is the PSU filter: half the dust gets scraped off the filter and sucked right back in when the filter is removed for cleaning. IMO, the 300-2 would have been better off without it, letting the PSU draw from case air like it did in the original 300.
I find it strange that this is lacking side fan mounts. Even the Corsair 200R has those and that is a $60 dollar case right now.
Sometimes, less is more. I would pay $10 more than I paid for my 300-2 for an otherwise identical case that had no side vents, no dedicated PSU filter/intake and no top vent for me to worry about but had direct access to intake filters.
I'm not sure how many users would be trying to squeeze an extended MB into an inexpensive case. I don't see it as a con at all. Many enthusiasts look for more compact cases for ATX/m-ATX builds. If the P70 will often be on sale for <$50 and moving the two top fans to the front as intakes shows better all around performance as I expect, methinks the P70 could be a killer option for moderately priced gaming rigs/workstations.
I'll wait for a more thorough review of the product before making any final judgements...