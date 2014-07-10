AOC G2460PQU 24-inch 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%). This provides a more realistic view of color accuracy.

In the G2460PQU’s case, calibration has a noticeable effect on gamut accuracy, so we’re showing the before and after results.

Without calibration, the G2460PQU tracks pretty close to the sRGB/Rec.709 standard. The main issues are the over-saturation of blue, and hue errors in magenta and cyan. Hue is usually corrected by a grayscale calibration. But color saturation can only be adjusted using a CMS, which this display does not have. To compensate, AOC decreases luminance for blue and magenta.

Adjusting the RGB sliders and selecting the Gamma 2 preset results in a much better chart.

Blue and magenta are still over-saturated. However, the hue errors are now much smaller. Not only that, luminance is much improved across the board. The resulting drop in Delta E errors is pretty significant. We’d love to have a functioning CMS on every display to achieve even better results, but it’s easy to see how much improvement can be made with a simple grayscale calibration and proper gamma selection.

Now we return to the comparison group.

The G2460PQU’s average color error is a low 2.00 Delta E. That's not good enough to pierce the rarified space of professional displays. It does beat the other two 144 Hz screens in our group, though. BenQ’s RL2460HT almost qualifies as an over-achiever, posting results as good as some very expensive factory-calibrated monitors.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec. 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from our actual measurements.

The AOC comes within a whisker of filling the complete sRGB gamut volume. If it weren’t for slight discrepancies in magenta and green, it would render that last four percent easily. Given our results, we consider the G2460PQU an excellent choice for gaming, video content, or productivity. You can edit photos, too, if the wider Adobe RGB 1998 gamut isn’t necessary.