AOC G2460PQU 24-inch 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Not many monitors can run at 144 Hz, but AOC is adding to your list of choices with its G2460PQU 24-inch TN-based screen. We’ve already tested similar displays from Asus and BenQ. Can AOC match their speed and performance at a roughly $250 price point?

Results: Viewing Angles And Uniformity

The more monitors we test, the more we can see that off-axis viewing performance is dependent not only on pixel structure (IPS, PLS, TN, etc.) but the backlight technology as well. And we can see that the anti-glare layer makes a difference too.

For the time being, high-refresh monitors are based on TN-film technology and therefore subject to its inherent disadvantages. At a 24-inch size, head-on viewing is essentially unaffected. But any shift to the sides creates a noticeable color shift to red. Setting the screen height is important too, as you can see. Moving vertically off-center means you’ll see a significant loss of detail in the image.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

To measure screen uniformity, zero and 100-percent full-field patterns are used, and nine points are sampled. First, we establish a baseline measurement at the center of each screen. Then the surrounding eight points are measured, their values expressed as a percentage of the baseline (above or below). This number gets averaged. It is important to remember that we only test the review sample each vendor sends us. Other examples of the same monitor can measure differently.

First up is black field uniformity.

Our particular G2460PQU sample shows a few visible flaws in both uniformity tests. The main culprit in our black field measurement is hotspots at the center and lower-left zones. They’re hard to point out with the naked eye, but of course our C6 sees better than we can. Our standard is 10 percent or below, so an 11.15-percent measurement represents only a slight error.

Here’s the white field measurement.

The hotspot in the white field measurement is again at the screen’s center, where it’s about 20 cd/m2 brighter than the surrounding area. We had no issues viewing actual content, fortunately.

Screen Uniformity: Color

To measure color uniformity, we display an 80-percent white field and measure the Delta E error of the same nine points on the screen. Then we subtract the lowest value from the highest to arrive at the result. A smaller number means a display is more uniform. Any value below three means a variation that is invisible to the naked eye.

Color uniformity is better, with no visible tints anywhere on the screen. We like to see a result under three, and all of the displays in our group achieve that. In fact, it’s unusual for us to ever receive a monitor that exhibits anything but excellent color uniformity.

43 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PandaV4 10 July 2014 08:57
    I have a AOC G2460P monitor myself, and a unpleasant surprise was that refresh rate of 144 Hz wasn't supported if using the DisplayPort connection. Does G2460PQU have the same limitations, or does it actually support 144 Hz over DisplayPort?
    Reply
  • PandaV4 10 July 2014 09:15
    After some googling it seems that G2460PQU and G2460P is the same model. So beware if you want to use Displayport you wont be able to use the 144 Hz setting too! And this doesn't have any blur reduction either! It seems there is actually a new updated model to be released this month the AOC G2460PG. And it has nvidia g-sync support and blur reduction, and supports 144 over dIsplayport.
    TL;DR: G2460PQU = DO NOT BUY, G2460PG = BUY.
    Reply
  • ubercake 10 July 2014 11:12
    Good review. Thanks.

    A typo:
    Bezel width: 0.6-1 inched / 15-25 mm
    Reply
  • ceberle 10 July 2014 12:10
    13687399 said:
    I have a AOC G2460P monitor myself, and a unpleasant surprise was that refresh rate of 144 Hz wasn't supported if using the DisplayPort connection. Does G2460PQU have the same limitations, or does it actually support 144 Hz over DisplayPort?

    The PQU does accept 144 Hz over DisplayPort.

    -Christian-
    Reply
  • PandaV4 10 July 2014 12:24
    13688062 said:
    13687399 said:
    I have a AOC G2460P monitor myself, and a unpleasant surprise was that refresh rate of 144 Hz wasn't supported if using the DisplayPort connection. Does G2460PQU have the same limitations, or does it actually support 144 Hz over DisplayPort?

    The PQU does accept 144 Hz over DisplayPort.

    -Christian-
    A bit of googling brought up this article - http://pcmonitors.info/reviews/aoc-g2460pqu which says: " The image provided by DisplayPort is very similar on this monitor and it should also support the maximum (144Hz) refresh rate. Unfortunately that was not the case during our testing" and "The PC resolutions below this should feature 1920 x 1080 with 100Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz selectable – but that isn’t the case.". It seems there are different revisions of this monitor with the same model number. So if you buy one of those than you are practically gambling about the 144 Hz support.
    Reply
  • npyrhone 10 July 2014 13:11
    Will we ever see here a review of even one non-TN gaming monitor? The reduced color depth renders to image quality absolutely disgusting.

    I will be the first one to congratulate you when you publish the next review of a monitor with a non-TN panel working over 60Hz.
    Reply
  • rantoc 10 July 2014 14:05
    Yet another low res 1080p panel - Yawn!
    Reply
  • 3Dns 10 July 2014 14:12
    I have that model too and i buy it after a HP 23xi IPS LED Panel.
    I understand that.
    It doesnt worth 300€ for this model. All you need is 60hz and 24" Panel that you can take it with 120€. For me IPS Panels offer you way better colors so for me its better. Now if you want it for a GTX780 and above and you wanna play over 60FPS it may worth.
    But have in mind that a normal monitor cost ~120$ and this model cost double. You can spend that money in other hardware areas like better GPU for example.
    Reply
  • Adroid 10 July 2014 14:30
    Sorry, but I won't ever buy another 1080p "gaming" display. 1920x1200 is vastly superior for "gaming" screens, and it's a shame the industry has veered away from it.

    I guess the thought process involves "and you can watch HD movies on it". Needless to say the 16:9 ratio is cheaper for manufacturers, and it's a great sales pitch. Well, give me a break. I got suckered into that line of thinking and I probably watched 2-3 movies on my "gaming" 23 inch monitor in 4-5 years.

    Let's keep the movies where they belong in the living room and re-focus "gaming" screens where they should have never left - in the 16:10 aspect ratio.
    Reply
  • alchemy69 10 July 2014 15:35
    If a game isn't enjoyable at 60Hz it isn't going to be enjoyable at 144Hz. And if it is enjoyable at 144, it still will be at 60. I've had some of the greatest fun over the last 30 years playing on tiny monitors, at low resolution and probably less than 30fps. I don't need the industry telling me what I need to have fun just so they can move more product.
    Reply