AOC G2770PQU 27-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

The G2770PQU carton meets AOC’s usual high standard with double-corrugate cardboard, plenty of Styrofoam, and a suitcase-style form that’s easy to handle. The cable bundle includes VGA, DVI, USB, stereo audio, DisplayPort, and an IEC power cord for the internal power supply. Also in the box is a CD containing the user manual, drivers, and an app for tweaking the monitor’s settings.

The upright is already attached to the panel, but the base must be assembled using a single captive bolt.

Product 360

AOC adds a little flash to the G2770PQU with red accents across the bezel’s bottom and a red cable hook around back. Other than that, everything is finished in textured black plastic. The base is just large enough to keep the monitor stable without consuming too much desktop space.

Control buttons are hidden beneath the lower-right corner with small molded-in labels to indicate their functions. The power key lights up so you can see its green glow when the power is on.

The anti-glare layer is of medium strength and rejects light well without reducing image clarity. Although pixel density is on the low side, the gap is small so you won’t see the screen-door effect unless you sit closer than 36 inches or so.

The side profile is reasonably thin, and about half of its thickness is taken up by a power bulge. The two USB ports are third-gen-compatible, and the yellow one will charge connected devices, even if the monitor is powered off. You can also see the red cable management hook on the upright. It slides up and down to keep clutter off your desktop.

AOC finishes the back in a fabric-like texture with a shiny logo. The mount holes are 100 mm VESA-compatible and exposed by removing four screws. There’s also a Kensington lock in the lower-right corner.

Ergonomic adjustments are complete with five inches of height, 25 degrees of tilt, and an owl-like 350 degrees of swivel. Yes, you can actually turn the panel completely around!

Inputs include one each of HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, and VGA. To access refresh rates above 60 Hz, you must use either DVI or DisplayPort. We had no trouble using DP for our tests. If you choose to go with DVI though, we recommend a heavy-gauge cable (24 AWG if possible).

Audio can be fed over DisplayPort or HDMI, or you can use the stereo analog input. The black jack is a headphone output. Not shown in the photo are the USB 3.0 upstream and two additional downstream (v2.0) ports.