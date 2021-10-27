Aresgame AGS850 Power Supply Review: A Misleading 80 PLUS Gold Badge?

Performance Rating
Relative performance is bottom low.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
If you want a silent PSU, stay away from this one!
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
Even Bronze rated PSUs have higher average efficiency than this one!
Power Factor Rating
The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.
The APFC converter has good performance.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content