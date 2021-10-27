Aresgame AGS850 Power Supply Review: A Misleading 80 PLUS Gold Badge?

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Relative performance is bottom low.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you want a silent PSU, stay away from this one!

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Even Bronze rated PSUs have higher average efficiency than this one!

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter has good performance.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content