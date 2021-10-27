Trending

Aresgame AGS850 Power Supply Review: A Misleading 80 PLUS Gold Badge?

A mediocre product.

By

Aresgame AGS850
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

The Aresgame AGS850 is far away from the Gold efficiency levels that it promises, as it underperformed in our testing. Consider other options.

For

  • + Full power at 41 degrees Celsius
  • + Protection features are set correctly
  • + High PF readings
  • + Large enough number of cables and connectors
  • + 10-year warranty

Against

  • - Bottom low overall performance
  • - Low efficiency
  • - Not efficient 5VSB rail
  • - Loose load regulation
  • - Mediocre transient response
  • - Increased EMI emissions
  • - Sky-high inrush currents
  • - High vampire power
  • - Noisy
  • - No MOV in the transient filter
  • - Low build quality
  • - Sleeve bearing fan
  • - Two EPS connectors on the same cable
  • - Not ASM compatible

Tom's Hardware Verdict

The Aresgame AGS850 is far away from the Gold efficiency levels that it promises, as it underperformed in our testing. Consider other options.

Pros

  • + + Full power at 41 degrees Celsius
  • + + Protection features are set correctly
  • + + High PF readings
  • + + Large enough number of cables and connectors
  • + + 10-year warranty

Cons

  • - - Bottom low overall performance
  • - - Low efficiency
  • - - Not efficient 5VSB rail
  • - - Loose load regulation
  • - - Mediocre transient response
  • - - Increased EMI emissions
  • - - Sky-high inrush currents
  • - - High vampire power
  • - - Noisy
  • - - No MOV in the transient filter
  • - - Low build quality
  • - - Sleeve bearing fan
  • - - Two EPS connectors on the same cable
  • - - Not ASM compatible

At $85 dollars, the AGS850 looks like a decent choice on paper. But as we found through our extensive testing, it doesn't hold up. The sample didn't die during testing, meaning that its protection features work. Still, its efficiency levels are not even close to the advertised Gold level, so definitely, this is not material for our best PSUs article

You will may never have heard of the OEM, Shenzhenshi Jiumeng, but you might have encountered the brand under the name Aresgame, which is the retail name. Aresgame power supplies have thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, so we approached the copmany for review samples. They politely refused, so we went ahead and bought four of their PSUs on our own.

Image 1 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 12

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Aresgame AGS850 is a semi-modular PSU, sold at a price ranging from $85 to $110. At $85, it looks like a good deal, but $110 is a lot for a relatively unknown brand. It boasts 80 Plus Gold efficiency, while in the Cybenetics scale, it is only Bronze because of the low-efficiency levels. We know for sure that we tested a normal retail sample and not a "special" one, and the AGS750, which uses the same platform, achieved similar results. 

Another strange thing with this product is the extremely long warranty period given that it uses a sleeve bearing fan. Besides capacitors, a PSU's fan is the most crucial part because if it fails, the internal temperatures will go sky-high. If the PSU doesn't have over-temperature protection, you will probably be treated with fireworks. Sleeve bearing fans have 20-30k hours lifetime at best, at 25 Centigrade, which is not enough for a ten-year warranty because 25 Centigrade is a very low temperature for the internals of a PC system. 

Image 1 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)Aresgame
Max. DC Output850W
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Bronze (82-85%)
NoiseCybenetics Standard (40-45 dB[A])
Modular✓ (Semi)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 40°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling140mm Sleeve Bearing Fan (PY-14025H12S)
Semi-Passive Operation
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 160mm
Weight1.84 kg (4.06 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92
Warranty10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps2020702.50.3
 Watts 10084012.53.6
Total Max. Power (W)850

Cables & Connectors

Captive Cables    
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (580mm)1118-22AWGNo
8 pin EPS12V (580mm) / 4+4 pin EPS12V (+120mm)11 / 118AWGNo
Modular Cables    
6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm)2416-18AWGNo
SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm)1318AWGNo
4-pin Molex (470mm) / SATA (+150mm+150mm)11 / 218AWGNo
SATA (500mm) / 4-pin Molex (+150mm+150mm) / FDD (+150mm)11 / 2 / 118-22AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

The only native cables are the ones hosting the ATX and the EPS connectors. We would like to see the EPS connectors on dedicated cables since they can deliver vast amounts of power. The number of provided connectors is sufficient, and it is nice to see 150mm distance between the peripheral ones. 

Image 1 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)Jiu Meng
PCB TypeSingle Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor MF72-2.5D15 (2.5 Ohm)
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFET(s)
1x WAYON WMJ90N60C4 (600V, 90A, Rds(on): 0.029Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode
1x SI15U600F (600V, 15A)
Bulk Cap(s)
2x CapXon (420V, 270uF each or 540uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, HP)
Main Switchers
2x Maplesemi SLF20N50C (500V, 12A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.264Ohm)
PFC / PWM Combo ControllerChampion CM6800UBX
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Double Forward
Secondary side: Semi-Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V2x NCE Power NCE82H140 FET (82V, 99A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 6mOhm) &
4x PY PSM30U80CT SBR
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 4x Advanced Power AP4024GEMT (30V, 20.9A @ 70°C, Rds(on): 4.5mOhm)
PWM Controller(s): 2x ANPEC APW7164
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 10x Asia'x (105°C, TMX), 1x Chengx (2-4,000h @ 105°C, GR)
Polymer: 8x JSH

Supervisor ICEST XFC336
Fan ModelPowerYear PY-14025H12S (140mm, 12V, 0.40A, Sleeve Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x SB560L (60V, 5A)
Standby PWM ControllerExcelliance MOS EM8564A
Image 1 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a blast from the past! The platform reminds us of previous generation units, with the only difference being the DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails, while in the past, they used mag-amps for this task. The heatsinks are long but have small fins, and there is ample space in the PCB for good airflow. Build quality is mediocre, and the parts that Jiu Meng used, especially the electrolytic caps, may have a hard time outliving the prolonged warranty.  

Image 1 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter lacks an MOV, so it doesn't protect against voltage surges. It would be best if you didn't use this PSU without a surge protector. Moreover, we measured increased EMI emissions, so the EMI filter doesn't do its job effectively. 

Image 1 of 2

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A of current, easily supporting the PSU's max power. 

Image 1 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses a single FET and a pretty strong boost diode. Usually, an 850W unit should have two FETs in the APFC converter, which besides increased power, would also lower energy losses. The bulk caps are by CapXon, which has offered improved products in the last years. 

Image 1 of 2

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are by Maplesemi, a manufacturer that we don't often encounter. The last PSU that we have seen using such FETs was the Thermaltake TR2 S 600W. The primary switching FETs are installed into a double forward topology, so don't expect increased efficiency. 

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It's been years since the last time we saw a CM6800 controller in a Gold efficiency PSU. This is an outdated controller, appropriate for Bronze and lower efficiency units only. 

Image 1 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The platform uses two FETs and four SBRs for the generation of the 12V rail. This is not the most efficient way, and the test results will prove this. The minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters. This is the only modern touch in this design. 

Image 1 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The filtering caps are from Chinese manufacturers, and we do worry about their long-term survival, as we prefer higher-end Japanese capacitors that are known to be more reliable.

Image 1 of 3

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is Excelliance MOS, and the rectifier on the secondary side of the 5VSB regulator is an SB560L SBR. 

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supervisor IC is an EST XFC336. We couldn't find any information on this IC. 

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are no extra filtering caps on the small modular board. 

Image 1 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is terrible in some spots. 

Image 1 of 3

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

ARESGAME AGS850

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A sleeve bearing in a power supply with a ten-year warranty.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.