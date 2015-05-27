ASRock X99E-ITX/ac Motherboard Review

Gaming Benchmarks

Here’s a shocker: the X99E-ITX/ac performs better in most games than its larger microATX rivals. Tighter default timings are most likely reason for this odd behavior, as more DIMMs mean more latency.

We were particularly interested in seeing how Grid 2 worked at low settings, since this game has responded poorly in the past to either low bandwidth or high latency. The bandwidth issue seemed to evaporate at lower data rates in our DDR3 platform tests though, and similar timings between dual- and quad-channel boards allowed the one with the least total latency (two channels) to assume leadership in this title.

Before you go out and ditch half your RAM, we’d like to remind everyone that the gaming differences seen in the charts are too small to notice in real-world game play.