ASRock X99E-ITX/ac Motherboard Review

Application Benchmarks

Though the X99E-ITX/ac did suffer a small loss in Photoshop's OpenCL-optimized filters and took a small lead in Adobe Premiere, its overall performance appears average.

We do need to reveal a trick though: we had to change the memory to get a decent time in Adobe After Effects. The reason is that this benchmark needs more than 8GB of RAM, and our modules are 4GB each. By using the same RAM in both dual- and quad-channel tests, the dual-channel board suffers half the bandwidth and half the capacity. That's even less fair than different RAM, but if you want to know, the completion time for this test slowed from 20 seconds to 73 seconds when crippled by an 8GB capacity.

58 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SoerenHedemand 27 May 2015 08:03
    How about a test of the ASRock EPC612D4I. It has four memory slots.
  • Crashman 27 May 2015 08:16
    Sorry, I don't have any DDR4 SODIMMs yet.

  • uglyduckling81 27 May 2015 08:36
    Is it just me or does the lets compare to other boards bit not contain any other boards to to compare against?
  • wtfxxxgp 27 May 2015 08:53
    True. However, that section is pointless as it has no direct rivals - I think they're using a standard template and they had to fill something in there.
  • apache_lives 27 May 2015 09:59
    For that socket/platform its almost a complete waste - all those unusable memory channels and pcie lanes that make the 2011 platform high end have been stripped away
  • Crashman 27 May 2015 11:40
    it's really just for people who want more cores. So, feel free to ridicule anyone who tries to pair it with an E5-1620 :p
  • Daniel Ladishew 27 May 2015 14:59
    Testing this on the stock cooler is useful information, but this mobo will only shine when water cooled. I'd like to see the tests repeated with a closed loop cooler attached. Either the Cooler Master or Corsair H100 (which i've heard will work with that bracket as well). If the point is to pack lots of cores into a small form factor, not overcoming the thermal throttling seems like a weak test.
  • TechyInAZ 27 May 2015 15:40
    While not as good as it's micro atx counterparts (obviously), I am very impressed by this motherboard.

    So if somebody that doesn't need all the PCIE lanes or memory lanes but just the pure power of a hexa/octo core CPU in a small package, then this is the best solution.
  • Bossyfins 27 May 2015 15:57
    The cooler bracket also seems to fit a Corsair H100i/h80i as seen in Linus's video.
  • goinginstyle 27 May 2015 19:13
    So other X99 boards get ripped for not being able to do 4-way SLI or 3-way with a PCIe RAID controller but this one gets a pass on those items plus numerous others (lower OC, lack of memory expansion, high price, etc) and receives an award. The board reviews here are just becoming a joke.
