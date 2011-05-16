Z68 Express Roundup: Three Motherboards Do Battle Around $200

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 And Metro 2033
Gigabyte’s Z68X-UD3H tops both charts in Just Cause 2, but not by a significant amount. Anyone expecting the P67 to lead here needs to reevaluate their expectations of Z68. All Z68 tests were run with onboard graphics enabled, Lucidlogix's Virtu managing GPU utilization, and the monitor connected to discrete (GeForce GTX 580) graphics.
The P67 platform tops Metro 2033 at its lowest settings. This is the third time we’ve seen this, indicating a trivial amount of overhead for the idle integrated GPU and Lucidlogix Virtu application.
