ASRock Z97M-ITX/ac Versus MSI Z97I AC

Z97I AC Overclocking Software And Firmware
MSI’s software team sometimes appears unprepared for a new product launch, but the Z97I AC is mature enough to receive complete MSI Command Center support. The first menu starts off with basic CPU multiplier and base clock settings that work, along with manual and smart fan controls that also work.
Scrolling through the main menu page, we find a non-adjustable DRAM ratio, a DRAM voltage scale from 1.35V to 1.8V, a functional RAMDisk utility and MSI’s OC-Genie automatic overclocking program. The program chose 4.4GHz at 1.2V, which is the same frequency we’d expect to get from the “Enhanced Turbo” setting now offered in the firmware of most motherboards.
The main menu’s “Advanced” button brings up a functional voltage menu, temperature-based and fixed-mode fan control and a DRAM timings menu that, as we've seen before from Command Center, doesn’t work.
Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility sometimes works better than MSI Command Center, offers other settings or is more familiar to certain users. MSI brands the version it distributes.
Thanks to that little heat sink on its voltage regulator, the MSI Z97I AC supports our power-hungry Core i7-4790K with Hyper-Threading enabled and all cores fully loaded at voltage levels up to 1.23V without throttling back to protect the board’s transistors. That voltage only gets the CPU to 4.4GHz, but it still beats ASRock’s 4.3GHz at 1.15V. Furthermore, the board also supports our DDR3-2800 kit at the next-higher memory multiplier, DDR3-2933.
If we really wanted to push for a memory overclocking record, we could probably have spent days altering timings to chase even more stability. The Z97I AC offers a full range of primary and secondary timings, a broad range of tertiary timing adjustments and various fine adjustments for how the memory controller treats those bits.
What's unforgivable in those two models is the lack of an M.2 slot.
I don't think M.2 is worth it yet. The SSDs aren't any faster than sata SSDs - so far any way.
The problem is that the ASRock board doesn't allow ANY resolution above 1920x1200, including the ever-present QHD.
The solution is that the MSI board allows EVERY resolution up to 4k, including the ever-present QHD.
I hope when I phrase it like that, you'll understand why 4k isn't the issue: It's the "up to 4k" part--those in-between settings like 2560x1440--that matter enough in typical integrated graphics markets to make this an important feature.
Asrock also offers the H97M-ITX/ac, which is virtually identical to the reviewed Z97M-ITX/ac other than the chipset. Seriously, it's the same PCB. It's also $19 less expensive. I doubt that anyone is going to buy the Z97M-ITX/ac to overclock, so what's the point of choosing Z97 over H97? Oh, the H97M-ITX/ac can overclock too. So again, why does the Z97M-ITX/ac even exist?
TL,DR: Save your money and get the H97M-ITX/ac if you want a decent HTPC/NAS/Whatever. Buy the Z97E-ITX/ac if you want more features and better OC potential. Skip the Z97M-ITX/ac.
(If you don't care about overclocking, the H97M-ITXa/c is indeed a nice board)
Reviews are sometimes centered around a particular price point, which may be why the more premium products aren't shown here.
I just built Minion using a Maximus VII Impact. The only thing I wish it had, and this is minor, is a second USB2.0 header so I can use an existing card reader with it. I'll just buy an external USB3.0 card reader instead.
