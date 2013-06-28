Tom's Hardware's AMA With Asus, In Its Entirety

Updating Android, Driver Support, 4K Displays, And Mini-ITX For AMD

Q. What goes into creating an Android OS update for your tablets (like does Asus have to code custom software, talk with other companies like processors to get drivers, testing time, etc), and how is it decided what device gets updated and what doesn't?

A. It is an extensive process there are multiple tuning aspects that impact usability and the overall experience ranging from application compatibility and scaling, battery life, touch response and much more. In addition we do have to re-validate performance metrics and ensure custom developed applications work correctly and optimally. We strive to keep our overall footprint clean though, not heavily loading extensive customer applications and framework. This allows us to offer more consistent and frequent updates. In relation to what devices, this is complicated can vary depending on hardware requirements that may exist for the update as well all the test noted above. This is also why you see in the mod community custom roms and updates generally have wild variations in their reliability and functionality and performance. We ultimately have to try and ensure that the expectation is maintained of a consistent experience being met with each updated release.

Q. Why did you change your channel board color scheme to gold? Thanks!

A. The focus was to offer something visually different but also to reinforce our perspective of offering a premium product. For many years we have offered a lot of really impressive functions and features whether it be our UEFI, Fan Control, Power Delivery Design, Unique function and features etc... Overall with this in mind we applied a visual presentation of being the gold standard. It looks different but I would recommend give it a chance and see how it looks inside of a chassis especially with the great number of good looking black chassis it offers a clean and interesting contrast in color.

Q. Does Asus intend to support Coreboot instead of UEFI as an option for more open source oriented consumers? Will Asus make any products for the mainstream market that are guaranteed to run certain Linux distributions without driver issues?

A. Right now, official support is squarely centered on the Windows operating systems. I am not sure that is going to change as there are complications on making changes like these.

Q. Can you provide any more details about the release of the 39" 4K monitor you announced at CES 2013? A price range or release timetable (other than just Q3 2013) would be great.

A. No pricing information yet, but release will likely be around the beginning of 2014. Our 32" PQ321Q should start being available for purchase in a few weeks with pre-orders starting at some retailers in the next week.

Q. Why do you let retailers determine warranty durations? Isn't it traditionally the manufacturer that determines duration of manufacturer warranty?

A. Warranty periods are determined by us. Procedures for RMA do vary from region to region, however.

Q. Why do you not have any ITX boards for sockets AM3+ and FM2?

A. If the demand is there, we'll invest the R&D in making it happen. There has to be a large enough market and there has to be enough flexibility within areas outside our hands to support the form factor (AGESA for example).

Q. Do the drivers for your motherboards ever differ or get altered from the drivers that can be found directly from the manufacturer? Such as chipset drivers from Intel or audio drivers from Realtek, as examples? If so, could you expound as to when or why these drivers would be modified by you? Along with that, I have noticed that the AI Suite software has more recent versions for other motherboards than the one listed for my motherboard (the P8P67 Pro Rev 3.1). Is there any difference in the AI suite being provided for the other motherboards?

A. 1) Yes that can happen if there are vendor specific features. Timelines are based upon need and validation. 2) Some things may work, but anything that needs specific hardware won't. I'd advise to stick with the AI Suite for your motherboard model.