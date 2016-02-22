Asus PG279Q ROG Swift 27-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

The out-of-box errors in grayscale and gamma have a negative effect on color accuracy. You can see over-saturation in red and blue while magenta shows a hue error. Color luminances are also unbalanced, which creates problems in the very-familiar flesh and sky tones. You can see in the Delta E chart that almost every color and saturation point has a visible error.

sRGB is much the same as Racing so you won't be able to turn to it if accuracy is important. We understand most users don't have the means to calibrate but our settings will improve upon the PG279Q's default state.

There's no color management system available here but it seems that fixing the white point and contrast settings has done the trick. Blue and red are still over-saturated but their luminance levels are now lower, which fixes the problem. Now there are no visible color errors at any saturation level. This is excellent performance.

Now we return to the comparison group.

Many users feel that color accuracy isn't important for gaming but we disagree. Most titles are film-like in their graphics so if one is to fully experience a virtual world, it should look natural—as it would on a high-end HDTV. Over-blown hues only serve to mask fine detail. A color-accurate QHD monitor will trump an inaccurate UHD one all day long. The PH279Q is solidly in the middle of a good group of displays. With our recommended adjustments, any user would be more than satisfied with its color.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The ROG Swift has one of the largest sRGB gamut volumes we've measured. Tweaked luminance levels keep color from becoming cartoonish but to take advantage of its bonus blue and red, you just need a software look-up table running. It's nice to see that none of our group of premium displays gives any color away. They all exceed 100 percent sRGB.