Asus ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition Review

Board & Power Supply
Asus uses its own design for this board. Behind a pair of eight-pin auxiliary power connectors, the board has two chokes to smooth out spikes in the electrical input.
The ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition employs a 5+2-phase power supply with doubling. Thus, each phase is able to distribute the load between two parallel control circuits. You can see the memory's two phases on the card's top-left.
Asus keeps the back of its card tidy-looking. It's home to the memory's PWM controller and a number of other components.
|GPU Power Supply
|PWM Controller
|uP9511 uPI SemiconductorEight-phase buck controllerFive phases in use (doubled)
VRMIR3555 International Rectifier 60A PowIRstage Includes high- and low-side MOSFETsIncludes Schottky diode
CoilsSAP II Super Alloy Power Ferrite core coils
Memory & Memory Power SupplyModulesMT58K256M321JA-110 Micron 11 x 1GB GDDRX5 11 Gb/s 1375 MHz
PWM ControlleruP9013 uPI SemiconductorTwo phases
VRMFDPC5018SG Fairchild30V Asymmetric Dual N-ChannelIncludes high- and low-side MOSFETsIncludes Schottky diode
SAP II Super Alloy Power Ferrite core coils 220 nH
Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221 Texas InstrumentsHigh-side current and bus voltagemonitor
Fan Control8915FN ITE Fan controlMonitoring
BIOSWinbond 25Q40 Kynix Semiconductor EEPROM Single BIOS
MiscellaneousOther Highlights(2) Eight-pin auxiliary power connectorsFilter coils for power input Controlled fan connector for case fansRGB connector for custom GGB stripesVoltages and other sensor output
2. The addition of the PCB parts is a welcome addition. However w/o an explanation of how they differ from reference cards or compare to other AIB cards, it inda falls flat.
3. Benchmark Comparisons w/ just the reference model again leaves me wanting more. Asus Strix would at least allow comparisons to other AIB cards
.
4. And yes .... would have been very useful to compare against other options. An EVGA Hybrid and say the MSI Seahawk EK X (w/ full cover EK water block) would also be a big plus.
The OC is be expected ... from the article :
But outta the box, the boost is down at 1708 / 1709
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/asus-rog-poseidon-gtx-1080-ti-platinum,5151.html
"lay down a flat heat pipe on a large sink and, as an option, send water through to dissipate thermal energy"
"The thermal solution utilizes a copper sink that doubles as a block for water cooling (by guiding liquid through the hollow heat pipe). "
No water flows through a heat pipe. A heat pipe is hollow, closed and sealed to contain the working fluid that evaporates and condenses to transfer heat from a hot to cold point.
The author is confusing heat exchanger and heat pipe technology.
"A heat exchanger is a device used to transfer heat between a solid object and a fluid, or between two or more fluids."
The proper term here would simply "radiator tube" under normal circumstances ... as it is employed here, it's simply part of a hybrid water block, heat sink / radiator.