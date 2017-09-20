Trending

Asus ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition Review

By

Board & Power Supply

Asus uses its own design for this board. Behind a pair of eight-pin auxiliary power connectors, the board has two chokes to smooth out spikes in the electrical input.

The ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition employs a 5+2-phase power supply with doubling. Thus, each phase is able to distribute the load between two parallel control circuits. You can see the memory's two phases on the card's top-left.

Asus keeps the back of its card tidy-looking. It's home to the memory's PWM controller and a number of other components.

GPU Power Supply
PWM ControlleruP9511 uPI SemiconductorEight-phase buck controllerFive phases in use (doubled)

VRMIR3555 International Rectifier 60A PowIRstage Includes high- and low-side MOSFETsIncludes Schottky diode

CoilsSAP II Super Alloy Power Ferrite core coils

Memory & Memory Power SupplyModulesMT58K256M321JA-110 Micron 11 x 1GB GDDRX5 11 Gb/s 1375 MHz

PWM ControlleruP9013 uPI SemiconductorTwo phases

VRMFDPC5018SG Fairchild30V Asymmetric Dual N-ChannelIncludes high- and low-side MOSFETsIncludes Schottky diode

SAP II Super Alloy Power Ferrite core coils 220 nH

Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221 Texas InstrumentsHigh-side current and bus voltagemonitor

Fan Control8915FN ITE Fan controlMonitoring

BIOSWinbond 25Q40 Kynix Semiconductor EEPROM Single BIOS

MiscellaneousOther Highlights(2) Eight-pin auxiliary power connectorsFilter coils for power input Controlled fan connector for case fansRGB connector for custom GGB stripesVoltages and other sensor output


MORE: Best Graphics Cards


MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table


MORE: All Graphics Content

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Pat Flynn 20 September 2017 13:09
    I wonder how their cooler compares to something like EKWB's blocks? Temps/overclock wise that is.
    Reply
  • max0x7ba 20 September 2017 13:26
    No one plays Battlefield 1 in DirectX 12 because it stutters. Test it in DirectX 11.
    Reply
  • dan88rx7turbo 20 September 2017 13:28
    I have the Poseidon , sits at about 43c on load in Valley and Superposition 4k , 1080p extreme settings!
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 20 September 2017 14:53
    1. The Poseidon is a great idea in concept but suffers from poor implementation.

    2. The addition of the PCB parts is a welcome addition. However w/o an explanation of how they differ from reference cards or compare to other AIB cards, it inda falls flat.

    3. Benchmark Comparisons w/ just the reference model again leaves me wanting more. Asus Strix would at least allow comparisons to other AIB cards
    .
    4. And yes .... would have been very useful to compare against other options. An EVGA Hybrid and say the MSI Seahawk EK X (w/ full cover EK water block) would also be a big plus.

    Reply
  • drmacaron 20 September 2017 15:44
    i also have a poseidon. Super good temp dont know why the warer development aded maby if you should clocke it bigtime ?
    Reply
  • drmacaron 20 September 2017 15:46
    and performance !
    Reply
  • mac_angel 20 September 2017 16:16
    I have the Asus Strix 1080ti OC. It 'boosts' to 2Ghz on it's own. But playing with the curve in Afterburner, I get 2076MHz, on air. That's without flashing the ROM
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 20 September 2017 16:33
    20192947 said:
    I have the Asus Strix 1080ti OC. It 'boosts' to 2Ghz on it's own. But playing with the curve in Afterburner, I get 2076MHz, on air. That's without flashing the ROM

    The OC is be expected ... from the article :

    With sufficient water cooling, however, we were able to reach 2076 MHz. That's where our chip hit its ceiling, even after installing a high-end loop, increasing the power target, and applying a bit of extra voltage.

    But outta the box, the boost is down at 1708 / 1709

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/asus-rog-poseidon-gtx-1080-ti-platinum,5151.html
    Reply
  • Rheotome 20 September 2017 16:33
    Both of these statements are incorrect:

    "lay down a flat heat pipe on a large sink and, as an option, send water through to dissipate thermal energy"

    "The thermal solution utilizes a copper sink that doubles as a block for water cooling (by guiding liquid through the hollow heat pipe). "

    No water flows through a heat pipe. A heat pipe is hollow, closed and sealed to contain the working fluid that evaporates and condenses to transfer heat from a hot to cold point.

    The author is confusing heat exchanger and heat pipe technology.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 20 September 2017 16:37
    Actually, no ... there is no air involved in a heat exhanger

    "A heat exchanger is a device used to transfer heat between a solid object and a fluid, or between two or more fluids."

    The proper term here would simply "radiator tube" under normal circumstances ... as it is employed here, it's simply part of a hybrid water block, heat sink / radiator.

    Reply