Asus ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition Review

Board & Power Supply

Asus uses its own design for this board. Behind a pair of eight-pin auxiliary power connectors, the board has two chokes to smooth out spikes in the electrical input.

The ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition employs a 5+2-phase power supply with doubling. Thus, each phase is able to distribute the load between two parallel control circuits. You can see the memory's two phases on the card's top-left.

Asus keeps the back of its card tidy-looking. It's home to the memory's PWM controller and a number of other components.

GPU Power Supply PWM Controller uP9511 uPI SemiconductorEight-phase buck controllerFive phases in use (doubled)

VRMIR3555 International Rectifier 60A PowIRstage Includes high- and low-side MOSFETsIncludes Schottky diode

CoilsSAP II Super Alloy Power Ferrite core coils

Memory & Memory Power SupplyModulesMT58K256M321JA-110 Micron 11 x 1GB GDDRX5 11 Gb/s 1375 MHz

PWM ControlleruP9013 uPI SemiconductorTwo phases

VRMFDPC5018SG Fairchild30V Asymmetric Dual N-ChannelIncludes high- and low-side MOSFETsIncludes Schottky diode

SAP II Super Alloy Power Ferrite core coils 220 nH

Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221 Texas InstrumentsHigh-side current and bus voltagemonitor

Fan Control8915FN ITE Fan controlMonitoring

BIOSWinbond 25Q40 Kynix Semiconductor EEPROM Single BIOS

MiscellaneousOther Highlights(2) Eight-pin auxiliary power connectorsFilter coils for power input Controlled fan connector for case fansRGB connector for custom GGB stripesVoltages and other sensor output



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content