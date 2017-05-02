Asus ROG Swift PG258Q Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking
The PG258Q comes set to its Racing mode by default. While it isn’t too far off the mark, it doesn’t qualify for our “doesn’t need calibration” list. We’ll walk you through our measurement and adjustment process now.
Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.
In the grayscale tracking department, Racing, sRGB, and FPS mode look almost identical. All run a bit red, especially in the middle and upper parts of the brightness range. If you prefer a warmer look, the blue light filter won’t be needed. But if you want to nail D65, some changes are necessary. In addition to the tweaks made to the RGB sliders, we also changed the Dark Boost setting and the Contrast control. The latter two have a greater effect on gamma tracking and color gamut accuracy which you’ll see in our charts below.
Comparisons
Gaming monitors aren’t known for exceptional out-of-box accuracy. While we suspect many users aren’t concerned about this, we think premium prices should mean better default performance. An average error of 3.55dE is just above the visible level, but obviously the PG258Q is capable of more. 1.22dE won’t move it to the professional ranks but it is a respectable result nonetheless.
No wonder this thing is $600.
Have fun paying the Nvidia tax.
Because that's the reality of GPUs at the moment. GPUs can get you a solid 4K/60 or a solid 1080p/144. You're not going to get 4K/144 in any modern games on any PC at the moment (unless you're only playing 20-year-old games). So there's not a lot of sense in wanting to invest in a 4K/144 monitor now, only in anticipation of when GPUs can finally push that many pixels, because you'll be wasting the monitor while you wait, and when such GPUs finally do arrive, the monitors will be better and cheaper.
I would assume so, but I've learned some very expensive lessons by making purchases based on assumptions. : /
The reason you won't get it is because the GPU's won't do it, not because the games won't. Game developers want to make more realistic games but the GPU's are lagging way behind. Nvidia hasn't had any real competition for many years so there was no need for them to push to 4K gaming at 144Hz or higher. I am hoping AMD's cards will force Nvidia to get off their buts as it seems the consumers aren't going to pull their money from Nvidia until Nvidia gets back on the ball.
My current hardware isn't really capable of producing more than a reliable 1080p60. (GTX 970, i5-4590). So I see no reason to switch to a higher res screen or higher refresh rate screen.