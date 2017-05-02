Asus ROG Swift PG258Q Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking

The PG258Q comes set to its Racing mode by default. While it isn’t too far off the mark, it doesn’t qualify for our “doesn’t need calibration” list. We’ll walk you through our measurement and adjustment process now.

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

In the grayscale tracking department, Racing, sRGB, and FPS mode look almost identical. All run a bit red, especially in the middle and upper parts of the brightness range. If you prefer a warmer look, the blue light filter won’t be needed. But if you want to nail D65, some changes are necessary. In addition to the tweaks made to the RGB sliders, we also changed the Dark Boost setting and the Contrast control. The latter two have a greater effect on gamma tracking and color gamut accuracy which you’ll see in our charts below.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Gaming monitors aren’t known for exceptional out-of-box accuracy. While we suspect many users aren’t concerned about this, we think premium prices should mean better default performance. An average error of 3.55dE is just above the visible level, but obviously the PG258Q is capable of more. 1.22dE won’t move it to the professional ranks but it is a respectable result nonetheless.



