Asustor AS5108T NAS Review

Operating System ADM 2.0 & Up, Built-in App Central for Various Apps Supported OS Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, Server 2003, Server 2008 & Server 2012 OS X 10.6 & Up BSD, Linux, Unix Supported Browsers Internet Explorer 9 & Up, Firefox, Chrome, Safari Network Protocols CIFS/SMB, AFP, NFS, FTP, WebDAV, Rsync, SSH, SFTP, iSCSI, HTTP, HTTPS, SMB 2.0, TFTP, Proxy File System Internal Disk EXT4 External Disk FAT32, NTFS, EXT3, EXT4, HFS+ Storage Management Support Multiple Volumes with Spare Disks Volume Type - Single disk, JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10 Support for Online RAID Level Migration Support for Online RAID Capacity Expansion iSCSI Maximum Targets 256 Maximum LUNs 256 Target Masking LUN Mapping ISO File Mounting Supports MCS Persistent (SCSI-3) Reservations Disk Management Scheduled Bad Block Scans Scheduled S.M.A.R.T Scans Network TCP/IP (IPv4 & IPv6) Link Aggregation - Supports 802.3ad and Six Other Modes for Load Balancing and/or Network Failover Jumbo Frame (MTU) VLAN Cloud Connect Wireless Network DDNS and EZ-Router Supports Wake-on-LAN (WOL) Backup Solutions Rsync (Remote Sync) Backup Cloud Backup FTP Backup External Backup One Touch Backup System Administration Log Type - System Log, Connection Log, File Access Log Real-time Online User Monitor Real-time System Monitor Network Recycle Bin User Quota Virtual Drive (ISO Mounting, Maximum 16) UPS Support Access Control Max Users 4096 Max Groups 512 Max Shared Folders 512 Max Concurrent Connections 512 Supports Windows Active Directory Security AES 256-Bit Folder Encryption Firewall Prevent Unauthorized Access Network Defender Prevent Network Attacks Alert Notifications E-mail, SMS Encrypted Connections HTTPS, FTP over SSL/TLS, SSH, SFTP, Rsync over SSH

File Explorer Web-based File Management ISO File Mounting Share Links Task Monitor Browse Files on Local PC Thumbnail Previews Surveillance Center Live Monitoring (4 Free Channels) Multiple Channel Playback with Audio Supported Browsers - Internet Explorer, Chrome, FireFox (Windows only) Event Notification Supports Local Output of 4 Video Feed Channels Recording via Schedule and Event Detection Add Additional IP Camera Channels via Purchasable Licenses Max. Number of IP Cameras (Including 4 Free Channels) - 12 UPnP Media Server Supports PS3 and other Digital Media Player Capable Devices Supports On-The-Fly Transcoding for Most RAW Images and Audio (OGG, FLAC) Image Formats: BMP, GIF, ICO, JPG, PNG, PSD, TIF, RAW Imageâ´ (3FR, ARW, CR2, CRW, DCR, DNG, ERF, KDC, MEF, MOS, MRW, NEF, NRW, ORF, PEF, RAF, RAW, RW2, SR2, X3F) Audio Formats: 3GP, AAC, AC3, AIFC, AIFF, AMR, APE, AU, AWB, FLAC1, M4A, M4R, MP2, MP3, OGG Vorbis1, PCM, WAV, WMA Video Formats: 3GP, 3G2, ASF, AVI, DAT, FLV, ISO, M2T, M2V, M2TS, M4V, MKV, MPv4, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, MTS, MOV, QT, SWF, TP, TRP, TS, VOB, WMV, RMVB, VDR, MPE iTunes Server For iTunes on Mac & Windows AirPlay iOS Remote Pairing Audio Formats: AIF, M4A (AAC & Apple Lossless), M4P, M4R, MP3, WAV Video Formats: M4V, MOV, MP4 Playlist Formats: M3U, WPL Download Center BT (Torrent & Magnet Link), HTTP and FTP Downloads Torrent Search Choose Files Before a BT Task Starts Customizable Download Schedule Bandwidth Control RSS Subscription and Automatic Downloading Asustor Download Assistant for Windows & Mac AiDownload for iOS & Android AiDownload for iOS & Android with Push Notification Smart Download Function

Asustor built a software installer that allows you to find the NAS on your network. The tool also walks you through the initial configuration to set an IP address, build an array and dial in other settings. You can even use the built-in display and buttons to initialize the drives and work through the settings.

Once the local installer tool finishes, your browser opens and presents you with a log-in screen. From there you can enter the NAS.

If you skipped over building a drive array in the initial setup, you'll want to do that first. Formatting only takes a few minutes, after which the array is ready to accept data. Post-format, the system scans your drives. You can access the array at that point, though transfers are slower.

Then it's time to work on customization. In the screen on the left, you can configure the LCD with a personalized message or instruct it to display different status updates. You can also program the LED lights on the front of the chassis.

A lot of folks use NAS appliances to back-up their desktops and notebooks. The system is easy to configure for those tasks. On the front of the AS5108T is a USB 3.0 port with a button surrounding it. You can configure Asustor's platform to either save files from the USB port to the NAS or send data to a thumb drive from the NAS.

DHCP is supported, naturally. And even if you're not familiar with Ethernet topology, you can still take advantage of the advanced cloud features. The AS-5108T has an EZ Button. With just a few clicks, Asustor's system will reach out to your router and change the necessary settings for you.

A great number of modern NAS appliances are infused with in-house and third-party software features. Asustor, in particular, leaves no stone unturned. There are so many available applications that we can't list them all, much less explain what each does. You can scroll through the list on Asustor's App Central, though.

If you run into any issues, the Dr. Asustor section will either set it straight or help you with support. It's a nice feature only available through Asustor.

Although there are several different software options for playing back multimedia files, Asustor utilizes KODI for its AS50- and AS51-series products. The AS5108T we're testing today has a maximum resolution of 1080p through its HDMI port; 3D video playback is enabled as well. The system also supports up to 7.1-channel audio via HDMI or S/PDIF.

In theory, the AS5108T allows you to divorce yourself from a cable package and still watch live TV. But you need a high-speed Internet connection first. Then, you'll have to jump though a few hoops to configure the capability. Bear in mind that not all of the plug-ins would pass a legal challenge (Asustor doesn't own or govern the third-party plug-in system).

Asustor has a number of applications for different operating systems that let you access data from any device. All you need is an Internet connection.