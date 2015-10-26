Trending

Asustor AS5108T NAS Review

The Asustor AS5108T provides high network traffic performance with existing gigabit networks. This model's four Ethernet ports can aggregate for 10GbE-like transfers.

Software

Features

Operating SystemADM 2.0 & Up, Built-in App Central for Various Apps
Supported OSWindows XP, Vista, 7, 8, Server 2003, Server 2008 & Server 2012
OS X 10.6 & Up
BSD, Linux, Unix
Supported BrowsersInternet Explorer 9 & Up, Firefox, Chrome, Safari
Network ProtocolsCIFS/SMB, AFP, NFS, FTP, WebDAV, Rsync, SSH, SFTP, iSCSI, HTTP, HTTPS, SMB 2.0, TFTP, Proxy
File SystemInternal DiskEXT4
External DiskFAT32, NTFS, EXT3, EXT4, HFS+
Storage ManagementSupport Multiple Volumes with Spare Disks
Volume Type - Single disk, JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10
Support for Online RAID Level Migration
Support for Online RAID Capacity Expansion
iSCSIMaximum Targets256
Maximum LUNs256
Target Masking
LUN Mapping
ISO File Mounting
Supports MCS
Persistent (SCSI-3) Reservations
Disk ManagementScheduled Bad Block Scans
Scheduled S.M.A.R.T Scans
NetworkTCP/IP (IPv4 & IPv6)
Link Aggregation - Supports 802.3ad and Six Other Modes for Load Balancing and/or Network Failover
Jumbo Frame (MTU)
VLAN
Cloud Connect
Wireless Network
DDNS and EZ-Router
Supports Wake-on-LAN (WOL)
Backup SolutionsRsync (Remote Sync) Backup
Cloud Backup
FTP Backup
External Backup
One Touch Backup
System AdministrationLog Type - System Log, Connection Log, File Access Log
Real-time Online User Monitor
Real-time System Monitor
Network Recycle Bin
User Quota
Virtual Drive (ISO Mounting, Maximum 16)
UPS Support
Access ControlMax Users4096
Max Groups512
Max Shared Folders512
Max Concurrent Connections512
Supports Windows Active Directory
SecurityAES 256-Bit Folder Encryption
FirewallPrevent Unauthorized Access
Network DefenderPrevent Network Attacks
Alert NotificationsE-mail, SMS
Encrypted ConnectionsHTTPS, FTP over SSL/TLS, SSH, SFTP, Rsync over SSH
File ExplorerWeb-based File Management
ISO File Mounting
Share Links
Task Monitor
Browse Files on Local PC
Thumbnail Previews
Surveillance CenterLive Monitoring (4 Free Channels)
Multiple Channel Playback with Audio
Supported Browsers - Internet Explorer, Chrome, FireFox (Windows only)
Event Notification
Supports Local Output of 4 Video Feed Channels
Recording via Schedule and Event Detection
Add Additional IP Camera Channels via Purchasable Licenses
Max. Number of IP Cameras (Including 4 Free Channels) - 12
UPnP Media ServerSupports PS3 and other Digital Media Player Capable Devices
Supports On-The-Fly Transcoding for Most RAW Images and Audio (OGG, FLAC)
Image Formats: BMP, GIF, ICO, JPG, PNG, PSD, TIF, RAW Imageâ´ (3FR, ARW, CR2, CRW, DCR, DNG, ERF, KDC, MEF, MOS, MRW, NEF, NRW, ORF, PEF, RAF, RAW, RW2, SR2, X3F)
Audio Formats: 3GP, AAC, AC3, AIFC, AIFF, AMR, APE, AU, AWB, FLAC1, M4A, M4R, MP2, MP3, OGG Vorbis1, PCM, WAV, WMA
Video Formats: 3GP, 3G2, ASF, AVI, DAT, FLV, ISO, M2T, M2V, M2TS, M4V, MKV, MPv4, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, MTS, MOV, QT, SWF, TP, TRP, TS, VOB, WMV, RMVB, VDR, MPE
iTunes ServerFor iTunes on Mac & Windows
AirPlay
iOS Remote Pairing
Audio Formats: AIF, M4A (AAC & Apple Lossless), M4P, M4R, MP3, WAV
Video Formats: M4V, MOV, MP4
Playlist Formats: M3U, WPL
Download CenterBT (Torrent & Magnet Link), HTTP and FTP Downloads
Torrent Search
Choose Files Before a BT Task Starts
Customizable Download Schedule
Bandwidth Control
RSS Subscription and Automatic Downloading
Asustor Download Assistant for Windows & Mac
AiDownload for iOS & Android
AiDownload for iOS & Android with Push Notification
Smart Download Function

Interface

Asustor built a software installer that allows you to find the NAS on your network. The tool also walks you through the initial configuration to set an IP address, build an array and dial in other settings. You can even use the built-in display and buttons to initialize the drives and work through the settings.

Once the local installer tool finishes, your browser opens and presents you with a log-in screen. From there you can enter the NAS. 

If you skipped over building a drive array in the initial setup, you'll want to do that first. Formatting only takes a few minutes, after which the array is ready to accept data. Post-format, the system scans your drives. You can access the array at that point, though transfers are slower.

Then it's time to work on customization. In the screen on the left, you can configure the LCD with a personalized message or instruct it to display different status updates. You can also program the LED lights on the front of the chassis.

A lot of folks use NAS appliances to back-up their desktops and notebooks. The system is easy to configure for those tasks. On the front of the AS5108T is a USB 3.0 port with a button surrounding it. You can configure Asustor's platform to either save files from the USB port to the NAS or send data to a thumb drive from the NAS.

DHCP is supported, naturally. And even if you're not familiar with Ethernet topology, you can still take advantage of the advanced cloud features. The AS-5108T has an EZ Button. With just a few clicks, Asustor's system will reach out to your router and change the necessary settings for you.

A great number of modern NAS appliances are infused with in-house and third-party software features. Asustor, in particular, leaves no stone unturned. There are so many available applications that we can't list them all, much less explain what each does. You can scroll through the list on Asustor's App Central, though.

If you run into any issues, the Dr. Asustor section will either set it straight or help you with support. It's a nice feature only available through Asustor.

Multimedia & Mobile Sharing

Although there are several different software options for playing back multimedia files, Asustor utilizes KODI for its AS50- and AS51-series products. The AS5108T we're testing today has a maximum resolution of 1080p through its HDMI port; 3D video playback is enabled as well. The system also supports up to 7.1-channel audio via HDMI or S/PDIF.

In theory, the AS5108T allows you to divorce yourself from a cable package and still watch live TV. But you need a high-speed Internet connection first. Then, you'll have to jump though a few hoops to configure the capability. Bear in mind that not all of the plug-ins would pass a legal challenge (Asustor doesn't own or govern the third-party plug-in system).

Asustor has a number of applications for different operating systems that let you access data from any device. All you need is an Internet connection.

