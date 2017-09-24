Asustor AS6210T NAS Review

Software Features
Interface
Asustor provides a software installer that allows you to find the NAS on your network. The tool also walks you through the initial configuration to set an IP address, build an array, and dial in other settings. You can also use the built-in display and buttons to initialize the drives and work through the settings.
Once the local installer tool finishes, your browser opens and presents you with a log-in screen. From there, you can enter the NAS.
If you skipped over building a drive array in the initial setup, you'd want to do that first. Formatting only takes a few minutes, after which the array is ready to accept data. Post-format, the system scans your drives. You can access the array at that point, though transfers are slower until the background scanning process is complete.
Then it's time to work on customization. In the screen on the left, you can configure the LCD with a personalized message or instruct it to display different status updates. You can also program the LED lights on the front of the chassis.
A lot of folks use NAS appliances to backup their desktops and notebooks. The system is easy to configure for those tasks. On the front of the NAS, there is a USB 3.0 port with a button surrounding it. You can configure Asustor's platform to either save files from the USB port to the NAS or copy data from the NAS to a thumb drive.
DHCP is supported, naturally. And even if you're not familiar with Ethernet topology, you can still take advantage of the advanced cloud features. The AS-5108T has an EZ Button, and with just a few clicks Asustor's system will reach out to your router and change the necessary settings for you.
A great number of modern NAS appliances are infused with in-house and third-party software features. Asustor, in particular, leaves no stone unturned. There are so many available applications that we can't list them all, much less explain what each does. You can scroll through the list on Asustor's App Central, though.
If you run into any issues, the Dr. Asustor section will either correct it or help you with support. It's a nice feature only available through Asustor.
Multimedia & Mobile Sharing
Although there are several different software options for playing back multimedia files, Asustor utilizes KODI, and it's an amazing application. The AS6210T can display 4K content through its HDMI port along with 3D video playback. The system also supports up to 7.1-channel audio via HDMI or S/PDIF. If you pair the system with a receiver like the Pioneer Elite SC-99 your sonic options explode! The AS6210T now supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which enables speakers built into the ceiling. We run a 9.2.2 configuration, and the Blu-Ray ISO playback is excellent.
In theory, the AS6210T allows you to divorce yourself from a cable package and still watch live TV, but you need a high-speed Internet connection, and you'll have to jump through a few hoops to configure the capability. Bear in mind that not all of the plug-ins would pass a legal challenge (Asustor doesn't own or govern the third-party plug-in system).
Asustor has a number of applications for different operating systems that lets you access data from any device. All you need is an Internet connection.
|Operating System
|ADM 2.0 & Up, Built-in App Central for Various Apps
|Supported OS
|Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, Server 2003, Server 2008 & Server 2012
|OS X 10.6 & Up
|BSD, Linux, Unix
|Supported Browsers
|Internet Explorer 9 & Up, Firefox, Chrome, Safari
|Network Protocols
|CIFS/SMB, AFP, NFS, FTP, WebDAV, Rsync, SSH, SFTP, iSCSI, HTTP, HTTPS, SMB 2.0, TFTP, Proxy
|File System
|Internal Disk
|EXT4
|External Disk
|FAT32, NTFS, EXT3, EXT4, HFS+
|Storage Management
|Supports Multiple Volumes with Spare Disks
|Volume Type - Single disk, JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10
|Support for Online RAID Level Migration
|Support for Online RAID Capacity Expansion
|iSCSI
|Maximum Targets
|256
|Maximum LUNs
|256
|Target Masking
|LUN Mapping
|ISO File Mounting
|Supports MCS
|Persistent (SCSI-3) Reservations
|Disk Management
|Scheduled Bad Block Scans
|Scheduled S.M.A.R.T Scans
|Network
|TCP/IP (IPv4 & IPv6)
|Link Aggregation - Supports 802.3ad and Six Other Modes for Load Balancing and/or Network Failover
|Jumbo Frame (MTU)
|VLAN
|Cloud Connect
|Wireless Network
|DDNS and EZ-Router
|Supports Wake-on-LAN (WOL)
|Backup Solutions
|Rsync (Remote Sync) Backup
|Cloud Backup
|FTP Backup
|External Backup
|One Touch Backup
|System Administration
|Log Type - System Log, Connection Log, File Access Log
|Real-time Online User Monitor
|Real-time System Monitor
|Network Recycle Bin
|User Quota
|Virtual Drive (ISO Mounting, Maximum 16)
|UPS Support
|Access Control
|Max Users
|4096
|Max Groups
|512
|Max Shared Folders
|512
|Max Concurrent Connections
|512
|Supports Windows Active Directory
|Security
|AES 256-Bit Folder Encryption
|Firewall
|Prevent Unauthorized Access
|Network Defender
|Prevent Network Attacks
|Alert Notifications
|E-mail, SMS
|Encrypted Connections
|HTTPS, FTP over SSL/TLS, SSH, SFTP, Rsync over SSH
Featured Apps
|File Explorer
|Web-based File Management
|ISO File Mounting
|Share Links
|Task Monitor
|Browse Files on Local PC
|Thumbnail Previews
|Surveillance Center
|Live Monitoring (4 Free Channels)
|Multiple Channel Playback with Audio
|Supported Browsers - Internet Explorer, Chrome, FireFox (Windows only)
|Event Notification
|Supports Local Output of 4 Video Feed Channels
|Recording via Schedule and Event Detection
|Add Additional IP Camera Channels via Purchasable Licenses
|Max. Number of IP Cameras (Including 4 Free Channels) - 12
|UPnP Media Server
|Supports PS3 and other Digital Media Player Capable Devices
|Supports On-The-Fly Transcoding for Most RAW Images and Audio (OGG, FLAC)
|Image Formats: BMP, GIF, ICO, JPG, PNG, PSD, TIF, RAW Imageâ´ (3FR, ARW, CR2, CRW, DCR, DNG, ERF, KDC, MEF, MOS, MRW, NEF, NRW, ORF, PEF, RAF, RAW, RW2, SR2, X3F)
|Audio Formats: 3GP, AAC, AC3, AIFC, AIFF, AMR, APE, AU, AWB, FLAC1, M4A, M4R, MP2, MP3, OGG Vorbis1, PCM, WAV, WMA
|Video Formats: 3GP, 3G2, ASF, AVI, DAT, FLV, ISO, M2T, M2V, M2TS, M4V, MKV, MPv4, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, MTS, MOV, QT, SWF, TP, TRP, TS, VOB, WMV, RMVB, VDR, MPE
|iTunes Server
|For iTunes on Mac & Windows
|AirPlay
|iOS Remote Pairing
|Audio Formats: AIF, M4A (AAC & Apple Lossless), M4P, M4R, MP3, WAV
|Video Formats: M4V, MOV, MP4
|Playlist Formats: M3U, WPL
|Download Center
|BT (Torrent & Magnet Link), HTTP and FTP Downloads
|Torrent Search
|Choose Files Before a BT Task Starts
|Customizable Download Schedule
|Bandwidth Control
|RSS Subscription and Automatic Downloading
|Asustor Download Assistant for Windows & Mac
|AiDownload for iOS & Android
|AiDownload for iOS & Android with Push Notification
|Smart Download Function
