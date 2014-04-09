AMD Athlon 5350 And AM1 Platform Review: Kabini In A Socket

Media Encoding Benchmarks
Our suite of media transcoding tests spans from light, single-threaded workloads to taxing threaded benchmarks. More than likely, if you build a system based on one of these low-power processors, you'll touch the less demanding applications and leave the big video projects to your main workstation.
Regardless of metric, AMD's Athlon 5350 is faster by a fairly consistent margin. Given that we're dealing with two quad-core processors, we have to look to other variables like architecture, clock rate, and memory bandwidth to explain the disparity.
AM1 can be a potential winner in this market
What was the ambient temperature during the testing ? Surely Toms is not testing in an refrigerator ? That idle GPU and CPU temperature at 13 degrees Celsius seems about 10 degrees too low, given that they have to be necessarily above ambient conditions to make physical sense. Perhaps the sensors are not read correctly (wrong offset) ?
For the Dota2 graphs, there seems to be a mistake for the color legend. The difference in color isn't resolution, since the resolution is fixed (right hand top corner of graph at 1080), so my guess is that red/black represents min/avg FPS similar to the 2nd graph on Grid2.
I think that it is safe to say that it can max out angry birds at 4k :)
On-die sensors are notoriously inaccurate at low temperatures. In this case that's obvious, but we can only report what the sensors tell us.
Good catch! Fixed. :)