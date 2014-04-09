AMD Athlon 5350 And AM1 Platform Review: Kabini In A Socket

Media Encoding Benchmarks

Our suite of media transcoding tests spans from light, single-threaded workloads to taxing threaded benchmarks. More than likely, if you build a system based on one of these low-power processors, you'll touch the less demanding applications and leave the big video projects to your main workstation.

Regardless of metric, AMD's Athlon 5350 is faster by a fairly consistent margin. Given that we're dealing with two quad-core processors, we have to look to other variables like architecture, clock rate, and memory bandwidth to explain the disparity.