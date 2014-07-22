Best Of The Best, Part 2: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Building With The Graphite 760T

Drives can be slipped into those 2.5” trays without removing them, and are secured without screws by a tab on the tray’s edge. Another tab allows the tray to be released.

We removed one of the 2.5” trays anyway to illustrate installation. The opening in front of the drive is tapered in a way that allows patient builders to use right-angle connectors, if necessary, by passing the power cable up the side and sliding it over.

Anyone who prefers screws can also use up to four of them to lock down the SSD from the sides. A fifth screw further secures the drive tray to the motherboard tray. Screws would also be required if we wanted to install the 2.5” drive on one of the six 3.5” trays.

Surprisingly, the Graphite 760T includes radiator and fan screws in addition to the required parts and cable ties. The kit also comes with an extra standoff.

Cables tuck away nicely behind the motherboard tray, and the side panel can then be closed easily as long as none of the smaller cables crosses over the big one.

Even though I was mildly disappointed that the side window is plastic, it’s a nice thick plastic that makes the panel rigid. It also shows interior components nicely.