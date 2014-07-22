Trending

Best Of The Best, Part 2: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

By

Our search continues for the one performance-oriented case with the highest-quality fit, finish, features, and materials. A spate of recent arrivals extend our series out into three parts, so today we see if the second round can top the first.

Building With The Graphite 760T

Drives can be slipped into those 2.5” trays without removing them, and are secured without screws by a tab on the tray’s edge. Another tab allows the tray to be released.

We removed one of the 2.5” trays anyway to illustrate installation. The opening in front of the drive is tapered in a way that allows patient builders to use right-angle connectors, if necessary, by passing the power cable up the side and sliding it over.

Anyone who prefers screws can also use up to four of them to lock down the SSD from the sides. A fifth screw further secures the drive tray to the motherboard tray. Screws would also be required if we wanted to install the 2.5” drive on one of the six 3.5” trays.

Surprisingly, the Graphite 760T includes radiator and fan screws in addition to the required parts and cable ties. The kit also comes with an extra standoff.

Cables tuck away nicely behind the motherboard tray, and the side panel can then be closed easily as long as none of the smaller cables crosses over the big one.

Even though I was mildly disappointed that the side window is plastic, it’s a nice thick plastic that makes the panel rigid. It also shows interior components nicely.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 22 July 2014 07:12
    Answer (YMMV): Thermaltake Level 10 GT.
    Reply
  • Crashman 22 July 2014 07:32
    13773314 said:
    Answer (YMMV): Thermaltake Level 10 GT.
    You know the original Level 10 was probably "more elite"

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/level-10-fortress-2,2594-5.html
    Reply
  • vertexx 22 July 2014 11:16
    Hope the Phanteks Enthoo Primo is part of the final - will we have to wait another 2 months for that?
    Reply
  • ykki 22 July 2014 11:48
    I wish that they would use the new powercolor devil 13 290x (their version of the 295X2) for their tests
    Reply
  • amk-aka-Phantom 22 July 2014 12:48
    Who makes the most elite cases? Corsair and NZXT, no need for investigation :) Still, a nice roundup.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 22 July 2014 13:12
    There are some cases CNC made, you should talk about this indipendent manufacturers. On SweClockers I saw the best mini ITX computer ever made, with 2 ssds, 2 fans, a picopsu and a discrete graphic card with riser card.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 22 July 2014 13:24
    Anyway my guess was Lian-Li and Silverstone
    Reply
  • eklipz330 22 July 2014 13:42
    isn't this a purely subjective article? how can this be quantified?
    Reply
  • Neve12ende12 22 July 2014 14:28
    I don't know much about cases, but I have an Azza Hurrican 2000 and I think it is pretty badass
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 22 July 2014 15:19
    Phanteks Primo plz
    Reply