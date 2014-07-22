Trending

Best Of The Best, Part 2: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Our search continues for the one performance-oriented case with the highest-quality fit, finish, features, and materials. A spate of recent arrivals extend our series out into three parts, so today we see if the second round can top the first.

Thermaltake Urban T81

Just when we began to question whether $180 was too low a starting point for a premium case comparison, Thermaltake stepped up with its sharp-looking Urban T81 at exactly that price. Can the T81's actual quality and feature set match its apparent value for such a conservative sum?

We do, after all, get black-anodized face and port panel inserts, even if a majority of the case is medium-thickness steel. And the face panel is double-walled plastic to reduce noise.

The front panel section is actually up top, featuring four USB 2.0 ports, along with a pair of USB 3.0 ports, audio I/O, and a two-speed fan controller.

The rear even has an eighth expansion slot to allow users of ATX motherboards and double-slot graphics cards to mount a third or fourth GPU in the platform's bottom slot. Also seen above, the right side panel is extended outward to make more room for cables, and the top panel is mesh-covered for improved ventilation.

The removable front door hides two 5.25” external bays, a 3.5” external bay adapter cover, and two fan covers. All of those features, including the door hinges, have easy-to-use release tabs.

The bottom panel also features a filter that slides out from the rear, though reaching it requires lifting the case and reaching under the back. This is slightly less convenient than Corsair’s similar design, but still easier to use than the optional screw-on or stick-on filters that CaseLabs sells separately.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 22 July 2014 07:12
    Answer (YMMV): Thermaltake Level 10 GT.
    Reply
  • Crashman 22 July 2014 07:32
    13773314 said:
    Answer (YMMV): Thermaltake Level 10 GT.
    You know the original Level 10 was probably "more elite"

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/level-10-fortress-2,2594-5.html
    Reply
  • vertexx 22 July 2014 11:16
    Hope the Phanteks Enthoo Primo is part of the final - will we have to wait another 2 months for that?
    Reply
  • ykki 22 July 2014 11:48
    I wish that they would use the new powercolor devil 13 290x (their version of the 295X2) for their tests
    Reply
  • amk-aka-Phantom 22 July 2014 12:48
    Who makes the most elite cases? Corsair and NZXT, no need for investigation :) Still, a nice roundup.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 22 July 2014 13:12
    There are some cases CNC made, you should talk about this indipendent manufacturers. On SweClockers I saw the best mini ITX computer ever made, with 2 ssds, 2 fans, a picopsu and a discrete graphic card with riser card.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 22 July 2014 13:24
    Anyway my guess was Lian-Li and Silverstone
    Reply
  • eklipz330 22 July 2014 13:42
    isn't this a purely subjective article? how can this be quantified?
    Reply
  • Neve12ende12 22 July 2014 14:28
    I don't know much about cases, but I have an Azza Hurrican 2000 and I think it is pretty badass
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 22 July 2014 15:19
    Phanteks Primo plz
    Reply