Auria EQ276W 27" IPS Monitor Review: QHD For $400

Measurement And Calibration Methodology

To measure and calibrate monitors, we use an i1Pro spectrophotometer and the latest version of SpectraCal CalMAN software (v5.0.3).

For patterns, we employ an AccuPel DVG-5000 video signal generator. This approach removes video cards and drivers from the signal chain, allowing the display to receive true reference patterns. Connections are made via HDMI.

The AccuPel DVG-5000 is capable of generating all types of video signals at any resolution and refresh rate up to 1920x1080 at 60 Hz. It can also display motion patterns to evaluate a monitor's video processing capabilities, with 3D patterns available in every format. This allows us to measure color and grayscale performance, crosstalk, and ghosting in 3D content via the 3D glasses.

The EQ276W has four picture modes (called Eco), but only Standard allows adjustment of brightness and contrast. Similarly, of the four color temp modes available, only User has the necessary RGB sliders to dial in the white balance. There is no gamma control. While there is a dynamic contrast feature, we don’t recommend using it on this, or any other monitor. When on-screen content changes, the dynamic variations in contrast will destroy all accuracy in color, gamma, and grayscale. Furthermore, detail in the highest and lowest brightness ranges also gets crushed.

Here are the settings we recommend based on our tests. The Contrast control can be turned up as high as 56 (the stock setting is 50) before any information is clipped. The Brightness control doesn’t do much until the value drops below 50. Our Brightness setting of 23 corresponds to just over 200 nits of peak light output.