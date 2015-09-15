Azza GT1 Full Tower Case Review

Interior

Removing the side panel, we find three screws at the front of the motherboard tray which secure it to the drive cage, in addition to the six bolts at the rear. We also get a peek at front-panel power supply mount and the relatively vast space reserved for hiding power cables.

With the face off, we can see the front-panel power supply mount fully exposed, along with four break-away EMI shields and five adapter trays drilled for both 3.5” and 2.5” hard drives/SSDs. A clip on the side of the cage releases these trays, as well as any other pin-securable 5.25” bay devices.

Supposing you don’t want to use the bottom of the front panel as an exhaust for a front-mounted power supply, the GT1 includes a clipped-in 90x15mm intake fan. Though the fan could be flipped to pull exhaust heat away from a power supply, the case doesn’t include the power extension cable that would have made that mount most useful.

The GT1’s top panel holds up to two 230mm fans, but it only comes with one (in exhaust orientation). Alternatives consist of up to four 120mm fans, and Azza even included enough space at the ends of those fan mounts for the end caps of a 4x 120mm radiator.

Two filters slide-out of the bottom to prevent dust accumulation in the lower 140mm intake fan and both power supply locations. The bottom panel also supports dual-120mm-fan radiators — that is, if you’re willing to settle for justone power supply.

Remembering that the motherboard tray ships upside-down and can be flipped, the GT1 includes cable pass-through for the bottom edge Micro ATX, ATX, and XL-ATX motherboards, another passage for ATX12V/EPS12V cables, and forward cable passages for boards up to 11.3” deep.

Descriptions get a little tricky from here, since the GT1 includes a card brace bracket mounted only 10.3” forward of the I/O panel. It can be moved forward 1.6” to alternative mounting holes, or removed completely to open up the entire 14.6” internal depth. While E-ATX boards fit, the GT1 doesn’t have the fourth column of standoffs needed to secure the front edge of 13”-deep boards.