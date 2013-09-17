Trending

Bay Trail On The Desktop: Celeron J1750 Gets Benchmarked

Last week, Intel rolled out its Bay Trail SoCs based on the Silvermont architecture. The company focused most intently on its tablet-oriented Atom models. However, we got our hands on a Celeron J1750, soldered onto a motherboard, for desktop testing.

Bay Trail's Performance On The Desktop: Benchmarking Celeron J1750

Again, Intel is most intently focused on the six tablet-oriented implementations of Bay Trail, and we share the company’s enthusiasm for portable devices with all-around better performance, longer battery life, and more advanced I/O capabilities. But because design wins are still forthcoming, there aren’t any tablets to test yet.

We did manage to get our hands on a Celeron J1750-based platform, though. Back on the first page, we mentioned that Bay Trail-based SoCs will also drive notebooks and desktops, albeit at different power targets. Intel is planning quad-core Pentium-branded processors with HD Graphics for both segments, along with quad- and dual-core Celeron SoCs with HD Graphics. For notebooks, expect N3000-series Pentiums and N2000-series Celerons. The desktop will initially see a Pentium J2850, a Celeron J1850, and a Celeron J1750. The latter model is a dual-core (single-module) chip; the other two are quad-core SKUs.

The Celeron-based mini-ITX platform in our possession gets away with passive cooling, since the dual-core Celeron only dissipates 10 W. The Silvermont cores run at 2.4 GHz, dropping as low as 500 MHz when the system is idle. Two SO-DIMM slots take 1.35 V DDR3L-1333 memory. Though storage connectivity is limited to SATA 3Gb/s, don’t think that your SSD is going to be bottlenecking this low-power SoC. Instead, we’re just happy that USB 3.0 is supported natively. Four lanes of second-gen PCI Express are also available.

Curious as to how Bay Trail-D fares against some of the most entry-level platforms, we rounded up Zotac’s D2700-ITX  WiFi Supreme (sporting a 10 W Atom D2700 and GeForce GT 520 graphics), AMD’s 65 W A4-4000 based on the Richland architecture, and a 55 W Celeron G1610 based on Ivy Bridge. Naturally, the A4 and 55 W Celeron are in a completely different class. But they also represent two of the least-expensive drop-in upgrades you can buy, both under $50. Some of our charts also include Samsung's ATIV Smart PC 500T with Atom Z2760 as a point of reference.

If anything, we’re most interested to see how Celeron J1750 stacks up to Atom D2700 at 2.13 GHz. Sporting a technically inferior graphics engine, lower core clock rate, lower peak graphics frequency, and notably less memory bandwidth, it shouldn’t even be a contest. But the Cedarview-based processor, built using Saltwell cores, does enjoy the benefit of Hyper-Threading.

Test Hardware
ProcessorsIntel Celeron J1750 (Bay Trail-D) 2.4 GHz (29 * 83.3 MHz), BGA, 1 MB Shared L2, Dual-Core, Power-savings enabled
Intel Celeron G1610 (Ivy Bridge) 2.6 GHz (26 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 2 MB Shared L3, Dual-Core, Power-savings enabled
Intel Atom D2700 (Cedarview) 2.13 GHz (16 * 133 MHz), BGA559, 2 x 512 KB L2 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
AMD A4-4000 (Richland) 3.0 GHz (30 * 100 MHz), Socket FM2, 1 MB L2, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
MotherboardMSI Z77 Mpower (LGA 1155) Intel Z77 Express, BIOS 17.8
Zotac D2700-ITX WiFi Supreme (BGA559)
MSI FM2-A85XA-G65 (Socket FM2) AMD A85X, BIOS 2.0
MemoryCrucial 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3L-1333, CT25664BF1339.M8FKD at 1.35 V
G.Skill 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-1066, F3-8500CL7D-4GBSQ at 1.5 V
Patriot 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-1600, PGS34G1600ELKA at 1.5 V
Hard DriveSamsung 840 Pro 256 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX Titan 6 GB
Power SupplyCorsair AX860i, 80 PLUS Platinum, 860 W
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 8 Professional x64
DirectXDirectX 11
Graphics DriverNvidia GeForce Release 320.18AMD Catalyst 13.10 BetaIntel 15.31.9.64.3165
Benchmark Configuration
Adobe Creative Suite
Adobe Photoshop CS6Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
Audio/Video Encoding
iTunesVersion 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
Lame MP3Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.98: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
TotalCode Studio 2.5Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
Productivity
ABBYY FineReaderVersion 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
Adobe Acrobat XVersion 10.0.0.396: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
File Compression
WinZipVersion 17.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
WinRARVersion 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
7-ZipVersion 9.28: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
3DMark 11Version: 1.0.1.0, Benchmark Only
SiSoftware Sandra 2013Version 2013.01.19.11, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography / Memory Bandwidth / Cache Bandwidth
