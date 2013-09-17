Bay Trail On The Desktop: Celeron J1750 Gets Benchmarked

Bay Trail's Performance On The Desktop: Benchmarking Celeron J1750

Again, Intel is most intently focused on the six tablet-oriented implementations of Bay Trail, and we share the company’s enthusiasm for portable devices with all-around better performance, longer battery life, and more advanced I/O capabilities. But because design wins are still forthcoming, there aren’t any tablets to test yet.

We did manage to get our hands on a Celeron J1750-based platform, though. Back on the first page, we mentioned that Bay Trail-based SoCs will also drive notebooks and desktops, albeit at different power targets. Intel is planning quad-core Pentium-branded processors with HD Graphics for both segments, along with quad- and dual-core Celeron SoCs with HD Graphics. For notebooks, expect N3000-series Pentiums and N2000-series Celerons. The desktop will initially see a Pentium J2850, a Celeron J1850, and a Celeron J1750. The latter model is a dual-core (single-module) chip; the other two are quad-core SKUs.

The Celeron-based mini-ITX platform in our possession gets away with passive cooling, since the dual-core Celeron only dissipates 10 W. The Silvermont cores run at 2.4 GHz, dropping as low as 500 MHz when the system is idle. Two SO-DIMM slots take 1.35 V DDR3L-1333 memory. Though storage connectivity is limited to SATA 3Gb/s, don’t think that your SSD is going to be bottlenecking this low-power SoC. Instead, we’re just happy that USB 3.0 is supported natively. Four lanes of second-gen PCI Express are also available.

Clock Rate L2 Cache C/T Mem. Data Rate Max. Turbo Boost Graphics Dynamic Freq. BGA 65 W SKUs Core i7-4770R 3.2 GHz 6 MB 4/8 1600 MT/s 3.9 GHz Iris Pro 5200 1300 MHz Core i5-4670R 3 GHz 4 MB 4/4 1600 MT/s 3.7 GHz Iris Pro 5200 1300 MHz Core i5-4570R 2.7 GHz 4 MB 4/4 1600 MT/s 3.2 GHz Iris Pro 5200 1150 MHz BGA 10 W SKUs Pentium J2850 2.4 GHz 2 MB 4/4 1333 MT/s N/A HD Graphics 688 MHz Base792 MHz Max. Celeron J1850 2 GHz 2 MB 4/4 1333 MT/s N/A HD Graphics 688 MHz Base792 MHz Max. Celeron J1750 2.4 GHz 1 MB 2/2 1333 MT/s N/A HD Graphics 688 MHz Base750 MHz Max.

Curious as to how Bay Trail-D fares against some of the most entry-level platforms, we rounded up Zotac’s D2700-ITX WiFi Supreme (sporting a 10 W Atom D2700 and GeForce GT 520 graphics), AMD’s 65 W A4-4000 based on the Richland architecture, and a 55 W Celeron G1610 based on Ivy Bridge. Naturally, the A4 and 55 W Celeron are in a completely different class. But they also represent two of the least-expensive drop-in upgrades you can buy, both under $50. Some of our charts also include Samsung's ATIV Smart PC 500T with Atom Z2760 as a point of reference.

If anything, we’re most interested to see how Celeron J1750 stacks up to Atom D2700 at 2.13 GHz. Sporting a technically inferior graphics engine, lower core clock rate, lower peak graphics frequency, and notably less memory bandwidth, it shouldn’t even be a contest. But the Cedarview-based processor, built using Saltwell cores, does enjoy the benefit of Hyper-Threading.

Test Hardware Processors Intel Celeron J1750 (Bay Trail-D) 2.4 GHz (29 * 83.3 MHz), BGA, 1 MB Shared L2, Dual-Core, Power-savings enabled Intel Celeron G1610 (Ivy Bridge) 2.6 GHz (26 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 2 MB Shared L3, Dual-Core, Power-savings enabled Intel Atom D2700 (Cedarview) 2.13 GHz (16 * 133 MHz), BGA559, 2 x 512 KB L2 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled AMD A4-4000 (Richland) 3.0 GHz (30 * 100 MHz), Socket FM2, 1 MB L2, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboard MSI Z77 Mpower (LGA 1155) Intel Z77 Express, BIOS 17.8 Zotac D2700-ITX WiFi Supreme (BGA559) MSI FM2-A85XA-G65 (Socket FM2) AMD A85X, BIOS 2.0 Memory Crucial 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3L-1333, CT25664BF1339.M8FKD at 1.35 V G.Skill 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-1066, F3-8500CL7D-4GBSQ at 1.5 V Patriot 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-1600, PGS34G1600ELKA at 1.5 V Hard Drive Samsung 840 Pro 256 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan 6 GB Power Supply Corsair AX860i, 80 PLUS Platinum, 860 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver Nvidia GeForce Release 320.18AMD Catalyst 13.10 BetaIntel 15.31.9.64.3165