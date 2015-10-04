Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 1200W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box is large and heavy, and unfortunately, it doesn't have a top handle. On the front, there's a photo of the PSU with the modular panel exposed on a dark background. In the front top-right corner, the 80 Plus Platinum badge is featured along with two icons that describe the modular design and the Silent Wings fan. On the back of the box, be quiet! offers useful information about the PSU's technical characteristics, including the power specifications, dimensions and a table listing all available cables and connectors and their length.

Contents

The contents are nicely arranged, and the PSU is fully protected by two pieces of packing foam that totally surrounds the unit.

A smaller box stores a multitude of accessories that come with the PSU. The bundle includes a set of Velcro straps; some zip ties; two sets of screws, one of which includes thumb screws; the user manual, an AC power cord; the overclocking key bracket; and modular cables.

Exterior

The finish and look of this unit is sleek and modern. That's expected, though, considering this is the company's flagship PSU. The only downside is that the glossy finish is a fingerprint magnet (which made our photo shoot process much more difficult). On the front, the small on/off switch is right beside the AC receptacle, while two labels on the sides show the unit's model number and the Platinum badge. The power specifications label is installed on the bottom of the PSU.

On the back of the unit, only the main ATX cable is native. The modular panel includes many sockets; the smaller black ones are destined for the fan cables, while the small white one is for the overclocking key.

To further restrict noise output, be quiet! equips all Dark Power Pro units with rubber edges to absorb vibrations. The previous Dark Power Pro units also featured similar rubber edges. Finally, a typical fan grille for a be quiet! PSU definitely adds significantly to the unit's nice look.

Cabling

Strangely enough, be quiet! didn't use stealth cables, which is typical not only for PSUs in this price category but also for many lower-end units. In addition, some users might prefer flat modular cables to the usual round ones.