be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 Case Review

Pushing the upper left corner inward produces a tactile click, and then the door swings out smoothly. Extending the modular theme, this latch and hinge set can also be swapped to the other side of the door. A thick layer of foam inside the door dampens noise.

A fine mesh dust filter covers slots for two 140mm or 120mm front fans, beneath two optical drive bays. Above the optical drive is an analog fan controller, and a case-length dust filter slides out from below the fans.

The two optical drive covers are held in place by a pinching mechanism. The circuit air flow system provides airflow throughout. The case is entirely modular, providing the ability to install the motherboard tray and side panels on any side that’s desired.

Besides mounting on either side of the chassis, the motherboard tray can also be installed at different heights. The Dark Base Pro 900 was delivered and tested at XL-ATX spacing, and dropping the tray one hole still allows enough room to install a single slot card at the bottom of an ATX motherboard.

The HDD storage system is modular as well. Basically, if you can think of a way to configure your system then this case can support it. The only thing that can’t move is the power supply (which, by the way, is separated from the frame of the case in order to reduce vibration noise.

The case supports water cooling, with radiator mounts in the front, back, top and bottom. The top supports radiator sizes of 120, 140, 180, 240, 280, 360 and 420mm. The bottom supports 120mm, 140mm and 280mm. The front supports 120, 140, 240, 280, 360 and 420mm. The rear supports 120 and 140mm. The support for water cooling is exceptional. Combined with the modularity of the case, enthusiasts should be pleased with the options available for customization with the Dark Base Pro 900.

Orange rubber grommets for cable routing are positioned alongside the motherboard. The inside also features a PCB fan controller board, which also powers the Qi charger on top.

The included installation kit comes with the owner’s manual, velcro straps, an extra rubber grommet, a rubber stud, assorted screws and extra storage trays.

The tempered glass does a great job of showcasing the enclosure with great views on the inside of the case. Finally, the two included LED strips can really light up your high end case.



