Biostar Hi-Fi B85S3+ Motherboard Review

You get only the minimal accessories you need: the board, a 5 3/4 x 8 1/4-inch staple-bound manual (it will not lie flat), a driver CD, an I/O shield and a couple of SATA 6Gb/s cables. In truth, I think three cables ought to be standard. In the DIY market, a single optical drive and a system drive are just not enough, especially if that system drive is a small SSD.

Although it doesn't lie flat, the manual is otherwise reasonable. I did not need a magnifying glass to make out the illustrations. The manual offers 10 languages; English, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

The board's layout is fine. Other than one fan header, all pin headers and other connections are near edges, where most cases will have their cable management openings. As is common on mATX boards, a double-slot video card will block the adjacent expansion slot, in this case the first PCIe x1 slot. Unfortunately, it will also partially obstruct the battery, so plan to remove the video card if you replace the CR2032 lithium-coin cell. The back edge of a long video card will not obstruct the RAM latches, nor is this card near the SATA ports, so they will also remain unobstructed. The SATA ports are clustered in the bottom left corner. Those that operate at 6Gb/s are alternated, so any clips will face out. If you use a SATA 3Gb/s port, though, you'll need to remove its cable to get to the clip on a 6GB/s port's cable behind it. Chassis fan headers are of the 3-pin variety, although the CPU fan header is the usual 4-pin PWM.

The CLRCMOS header comes with a jumper block, and is easy to reach on the left edge. There is another 3-pin header next to it, also with a jumper block on it. This header is not illustrated nor described in the manual (I left it alone). The 4-pin CPU power cable is close enough to the right edge that nothing blocks access to a cable management opening. All capacitors are solid, and the chokes are ferrite core. The front-panel header is in the usual place on the bottom left, and includes pins for a speaker. The audio header is on the very edge at the back left, which is a cleaner placement than the more central position many boards use. There are no indicator LEDS on the board, such as a diagnostic display or a +5VSB pilot. Be sure you've switched your PSU off or unplugged it before adding or removing expansion cards, to be sure the +5VSB is off.