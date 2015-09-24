Biostar Hi-Fi B85S3+ Motherboard Review

For less money, this board offers a solid featureset, and the same quality of components used by more recognized companies. The minor BIOS glitches (e.g., when saving screenshots) are hardly worth mentioning. A mainstream user who isn't going to run a RAID configuration or use multiple graphics cards will find a lot to like on this one — including a little money left over. Enthusiasts will probably want even more features (e.g. RAID, multiple graphics cards, serious overclocking options), but there aren't any "gotchas" that the intended market will notice. Buyers might also appreciate being able to add RAM without discarding their original kit.

Introduction

Most people who buy big-box computers on a tight budget are probably going to end up with an H81 system, capped at PCIe 2.0 and with minimal expansion options, sometimes limited to USB 2.0 and only a couple of SATA ports. For not a whole lot more money, B85 fixes all of this. Today, we're looking at an offering from Biostar, which is actually not much more expensive than a lesser H81 system. In fact, if I were ordering in the $60-$80 range today, I’d have to skip this board, because it is now down to a mere $58 on Newegg.

This motherboard uses the ALC892 codec, but utilizes better surrounding components, and claims 100dBA S/N on the outputs. Typical for this codec is 97dBA S/N, so this board should punch a little over its weight in audio output quality. It's an omission, then, for the board to not include optical SPDIF Output, but it is still going to beat the usual ALC662 found on budget boards. This board uses a Realtek network controller for its RJ-45 port, and does not include a wireless NIC.