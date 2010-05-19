Primer: The Principles Of 3D Video And Blu-ray 3D

Stereoscopic Vision
In addition to all of the monocular depth cues described above, most healthy individuals with sight in both eyes are able to sense depth due to the differences in the images seen by each eye. The two images are processed in the visual cortex of the brain, combined into a single image, and augmented by all of the monocular depth cues to give a good sense of depth and distance for each object and surface.
In the real world, each eye sees a different image due to the different position of each eye with respect to nearby objects. 3D video systems are designed to duplicate this real-world experience by providing each eye a unique version of the video.
An observer sees a die. Each eye sees a slightly different view of the die. To capture a 3D picture, a 3D camera captures images of the die from the perspective of each eye.
To display the die in 3D, the separate images are displayed for each eye. The image for each eye represents a slightly different view of the die. Without 3D glasses, the observer will see both images on the display.
3D glasses must be used to assure that each eye only sees the image meant for that eye. When each eye sees the image shot from the correct perspective, the die appears as a 3D object in front of the display.
By displaying a separate image for each eye, a 3D image is created. Objects in a 3D video may appear to be in front of or behind the screen. When the horizontal offset of the left- and right-eye images is zero (when the two images converge on the screen), the object will appear to be on the screen (although the apparent distance of the object may be different than the screen distance, due to the focal length of the camera lens and the size of the screen).
I understand the author's preference for shutter glasses (especially since it's a certain product's preferred method of choice) even if I don't share it, the major limitation is having to buy a pair for all your friends coming over, which gets impractical until they are more commonplace.
Also polarized solutions are not limited in resolution if they are set-up beyond just the example provided in this article (like they do in the theatre with dual projectors ) and may have an improving single source future with 2K and 4K displays on the horizon. It's a question of preference, but it seems like the full story wasn't explored on that subject.
Now on to a pet peeve: I love the part about "While set-top Blu-ray players will need to be replaced, PC-based Blu-ray player software can be upgraded." as a subtle product benefit plug.
Unless it's a free upgrade, you are still replacing the software, not upgrading it (it's not a plug-in), and you're likely forking out nearly the same amount of money for the 1/100th of the cost to produce that software update, so it's not like it's a major advantage. Especially when upgrading requires a FULL upgrade to the most expensive model Power DVD (version #) Ultra 3D, and I can't simply add it to my existing PowerDVD bundles thus potentially changing my backwards compatibility (Ultra 9 already removed my HD-DVD support from Ultra 7 that I upgraded on my LG HD-DVD/BR burner
, until then it's $99 (or $94.95 for loyal saps) vs $150-200, plus with the set-top route now I have a second BR-/DVD player for another room or to give to a friend (the BR software on its own is useless to give to someone else without a drive), and that's not even compared to the free PS3 upgrade.
Also can someone explain this statement;
"Blu-ray 3D video decoding solutions can be expected for ATI Radeon 5000-series graphics in the future."
Didn't Cyberlink already show their BR-3D solution on ATi hardware last year? So what's the issue?
Also why is it limited to "GeForce 300M-series mobile graphics" when often the core is the same a previous generation 200M series (example GTS 350M / 250M )?
And this section "Full-quality 120 Hz frame-sequential 3D video (such as Blu-ray 3D) is only supported through a High Speed
HDMI cable to a HDMI 1.4-compliant TV. " seems to miss the DVI dual-link to monitor option currently being used for 3D on PCs, and also the dual 1.3 input monitors/TVs.
A nice little article for people unfamiliar with 3D, but there's a subtle under-current of product preference/placement in it, and far too many generalities with little supporting information. :??:
also some info on AVRs and how a 1.3 hdmi AVR might pass on 3d video and still decode bitstream audio, or not - do we need 1.4 hdmi AVRs to decode audio from a 1.4 source? we shouldn't need 1.4 receivers since the audio standards haven't change, but I'm understanding that in fact we do neeed new receivers. :/
This piece is a prelude to tomorrow's coverage, by Don, of Blu-ray 3D on a notebook and a desktop. Perhaps that one will answer any of the questions you were left with here?
As for AMD, Tom and I went back and forth on this piece, and we agreed that it was critical to get AMD's feedback on Blu-ray 3D readiness. The fact of the matter is that it isn't ready to discuss the technology. It's behind.
The mention of dual-link DVI was in the first revision of this piece and removed in a subsequent iteration. I've asked the author for additional clarification there and should have an answer shortly.
It turns out the demo (I think it was at CES?) only used CPU decoding over an ATI graphics card; the Radeon did no software decoding.
The Cyberlink rep tells me that Blu-ray 3D software decoding is extremely CPU-dependant and might even require a quad-core CPU. He said all four threads were being stressed under software decoding, not sure what quad-core CPU they were using though.
Definitely something I'd like to test out in the future...
