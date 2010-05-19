Primer: The Principles Of 3D Video And Blu-ray 3D

What Is 3D?
Tom Vaughan is the director of business development for CyberLink, developers of the leading Blu-ray player software, PowerDVD. He is responsible for marketing, strategic relationships, and new business development in the US. When the DVD format first emerged, Tom was responsible for developing the DVD authoring and mastering processes, managing the production of some of the first commercial DVDs in the US. Tom holds a B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering and an M.B.A. from Drexel University.
3D is an abbreviation for “three-dimensional.” Objects in the real world can be measured in three dimensions; for example, by measuring the length, width, and height of an object. When we look at objects in the real world, we can see the width and height of an object (the two-dimensional view of the object), but we can also perceive the depth and distance of the object.
We see the world with our two eyes. Because each eye is in a slightly different location, each sees a slightly different perspective of whatever we are looking at. We don’t normally think about these two different views, but if you close one eye at a time, you will see the image that each eye sees. Notice how much different nearby objects appear from the view of each eye.
Although each eye sees a different image, we don’t perceive two images. In a process called stereopsis, our brain combines the view from each eye into a single picture, and the combined image includes three-dimensional objects and depth perception. The word “stereopsis” is from the Greek words stereo, meaning “solid,” and opsis, meaning “sight.” Stereopsis was first described in 1838 by Charles Whetstone, but scientists and artists have been fascinated with three-dimensional perception for many centuries.
While most of the population can see 3D, a small percentage of the population (estimates range from 3 to 15%) suffers from some stereoscopic vision impairment. Depending on the quality of the 3D presentation, this population will see no 3D effect or limited 3D depth perception. There are a number of possible causes for this, from decreased vision in one eye, to the loss of the ability to point both eyes inward towards nearby objects.
I understand the author's preference for shutter glasses (especially since it's a certain product's preferred method of choice) even if I don't share it, the major limitation is having to buy a pair for all your friends coming over, which gets impractical until they are more commonplace.
Also polarized solutions are not limited in resolution if they are set-up beyond just the example provided in this article (like they do in the theatre with dual projectors ) and may have an improving single source future with 2K and 4K displays on the horizon. It's a question of preference, but it seems like the full story wasn't explored on that subject.
Now on to a pet peeve: I love the part about "While set-top Blu-ray players will need to be replaced, PC-based Blu-ray player software can be upgraded." as a subtle product benefit plug.
Unless it's a free upgrade, you are still replacing the software, not upgrading it (it's not a plug-in), and you're likely forking out nearly the same amount of money for the 1/100th of the cost to produce that software update, so it's not like it's a major advantage. Especially when upgrading requires a FULL upgrade to the most expensive model Power DVD (version #) Ultra 3D, and I can't simply add it to my existing PowerDVD bundles thus potentially changing my backwards compatibility (Ultra 9 already removed my HD-DVD support from Ultra 7 that I upgraded on my LG HD-DVD/BR burner
, until then it's $99 (or $94.95 for loyal saps) vs $150-200, plus with the set-top route now I have a second BR-/DVD player for another room or to give to a friend (the BR software on its own is useless to give to someone else without a drive), and that's not even compared to the free PS3 upgrade.
Also can someone explain this statement;
"Blu-ray 3D video decoding solutions can be expected for ATI Radeon 5000-series graphics in the future."
Didn't Cyberlink already show their BR-3D solution on ATi hardware last year? So what's the issue?
Also why is it limited to "GeForce 300M-series mobile graphics" when often the core is the same a previous generation 200M series (example GTS 350M / 250M )?
And this section "Full-quality 120 Hz frame-sequential 3D video (such as Blu-ray 3D) is only supported through a High Speed
HDMI cable to a HDMI 1.4-compliant TV. " seems to miss the DVI dual-link to monitor option currently being used for 3D on PCs, and also the dual 1.3 input monitors/TVs.
A nice little article for people unfamiliar with 3D, but there's a subtle under-current of product preference/placement in it, and far too many generalities with little supporting information. :??:
also some info on AVRs and how a 1.3 hdmi AVR might pass on 3d video and still decode bitstream audio, or not - do we need 1.4 hdmi AVRs to decode audio from a 1.4 source? we shouldn't need 1.4 receivers since the audio standards haven't change, but I'm understanding that in fact we do neeed new receivers. :/
This piece is a prelude to tomorrow's coverage, by Don, of Blu-ray 3D on a notebook and a desktop. Perhaps that one will answer any of the questions you were left with here?
As for AMD, Tom and I went back and forth on this piece, and we agreed that it was critical to get AMD's feedback on Blu-ray 3D readiness. The fact of the matter is that it isn't ready to discuss the technology. It's behind.
The mention of dual-link DVI was in the first revision of this piece and removed in a subsequent iteration. I've asked the author for additional clarification there and should have an answer shortly.
It turns out the demo (I think it was at CES?) only used CPU decoding over an ATI graphics card; the Radeon did no software decoding.
The Cyberlink rep tells me that Blu-ray 3D software decoding is extremely CPU-dependant and might even require a quad-core CPU. He said all four threads were being stressed under software decoding, not sure what quad-core CPU they were using though.
Definitely something I'd like to test out in the future...
