Call Of Duty: Ghosts Graphics Performance: 17 Cards, Tested

Results: Ultra Quality, 1920x1080

Truth be told, there's not a ton of visual difference between the High settings we just used and the maxed-out configuration on this page. Then again, it's nice to know how much graphics hardware you need in order to push every slider to its highest position.

Even the lowest-end cards cards we used for this test, the Radeon HD 7950 Boost and GeForce GTX 670, maintain frame rates in excess of 30 FPS. This means the game is at least playable across the eight cards we picked for this resolution and these detail settings.

The frame time variance numbers are a little less promising, though. The GeForce GTX 690 delivers a pretty good result and the Radeon R9 290X really shines. Some of the slower options run into fairly high worst-case latency spikes, though.