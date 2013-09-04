Dual-GPU Battle: Does Frame Pacing In Catalyst 13.8 Turn The Tide?

Results: BioShock Infinite
Based on these results from FCAT, it doesn't appear that Radeon HD 7990 has a problem with dropped or runt frames in BioShock Infinite. The card does encounter lower minimum frame rates than the GeForce GTX 690, though.
Nvidia maintains a tighter performance range, encountering higher minimum frame rates and achieving lower maximums. This is where AMD derives its average performance advantage though, since its peaks are more prominent.
Frame time variance is almost identical. Though the new driver does register an advantage in the canned benchmark sequence, there shouldn't be a sizable difference subjectively.
My video of the canned benchmark appears comparable across all three configurations. However, the results of tomorrow's story will be interesting because real gamers don't play canned benchmarks. Chris had his respondents play through the first level of BioShock to get their opinions. Will the outcome differ?
Its good to see that work is being done to make it more competitive but I fear that its almost pointless since Hawaii XT is on its way and will be a better option in CFX.
Also Laras hair on the GTX690 was funny. Just fluttering around like crazy. I guess TressFX does make a difference after all.
This might make 2 AMD cards a way better value than Nvidia!!
These strong arm tactics to eliminate the competition aren't beneficial to anyone, Nvidia's less than pleasant business practices is why I try to support AMD whenever possible.
The situation with Metro last light seems peculiar to me, we've seen things like this before with Nvidia sponsored titles & I thought the industry was passed this sort of thing.
Nvidia can compete, it has proven so time and time again, which makes this all the more reprehensible.
I would like to see an Nvidia that competes on the basis of performance & features not strong-arming developers.
Back to the 7990, so overall it's faster than the 690 and significantly less expensive, at $700 the 7990 puts very serious pressure on the 780 so I'd like to see the 780 added into the benchmarking mix as well.
Nvidia needs to bring out a 790 asap, the 690 is not competitive anymore.