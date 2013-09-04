Dual-GPU Battle: Does Frame Pacing In Catalyst 13.8 Turn The Tide?

Results: Battlefield 3
According to FCAT, AMD's new frame pacing feature does wonders for this title, increasing the average and minimum frame rates to surpass Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690.
Frame rate over time gives us a more granular look at the simple average and minimum numbers we first reported. Although two Tahiti GPUs were clearly capable of hitting high frame rates before, drops and runts had such a profound impact that it appeared you were only gaming on one GPU for much of the time under Catalyst 13.6. The Radeon HD 7990 does much, much better under the influence of Catalyst 13.8.
Measuring frame time variance makes clear just how much of an impact Catalyst 13.8 has on the consistent delivery frames on-screen.
There seems to be some disconnect between the severity of what FCAT reports and the video output used to create those benchmark results. I do see a handful of sequences where Catalyst 13.8 looks smoother than 13.6. However, it certainly doesn't appear that 13.6 is hovering around 40 FPS like the frame rate over time suggests.
Its good to see that work is being done to make it more competitive but I fear that its almost pointless since Hawaii XT is on its way and will be a better option in CFX.
Also Laras hair on the GTX690 was funny. Just fluttering around like crazy. I guess TressFX does make a difference after all.
This might make 2 AMD cards a way better value than Nvidia!!
These strong arm tactics to eliminate the competition aren't beneficial to anyone, Nvidia's less than pleasant business practices is why I try to support AMD whenever possible.
The situation with Metro last light seems peculiar to me, we've seen things like this before with Nvidia sponsored titles & I thought the industry was passed this sort of thing.
Nvidia can compete, it has proven so time and time again, which makes this all the more reprehensible.
I would like to see an Nvidia that competes on the basis of performance & features not strong-arming developers.
Back to the 7990, so overall it's faster than the 690 and significantly less expensive, at $700 the 7990 puts very serious pressure on the 780 so I'd like to see the 780 added into the benchmarking mix as well.
Nvidia needs to bring out a 790 asap, the 690 is not competitive anymore.