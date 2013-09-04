Trending

Dual-GPU Battle: Does Frame Pacing In Catalyst 13.8 Turn The Tide?

By

We take AMD's Catalyst 13.8 beta driver for a spin to see if its frame pacing feature fixes CrossFire's dropped and runt frame issues. Follow along as we compare the Radeon HD 7990 to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690 in seven popular titles, with video to match!

Results: Battlefield 3

According to FCAT, AMD's new frame pacing feature does wonders for this title, increasing the average and minimum frame rates to surpass Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690.

Frame rate over time gives us a more granular look at the simple average and minimum numbers we first reported. Although two Tahiti GPUs were clearly capable of hitting high frame rates before, drops and runts had such a profound impact that it appeared you were only gaming on one GPU for much of the time under Catalyst 13.6. The Radeon HD 7990 does much, much better under the influence of Catalyst 13.8.

Measuring frame time variance makes clear just how much of an impact Catalyst 13.8 has on the consistent delivery frames on-screen.

There seems to be some disconnect between the severity of what FCAT reports and the video output used to create those benchmark results. I do see a handful of sequences where Catalyst 13.8 looks smoother than 13.6. However, it certainly doesn't appear that 13.6 is hovering around 40 FPS like the frame rate over time suggests.

59 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jimmysmitty 04 September 2013 04:25
    The drivers do seem to make the FPS much smoother overall. BF3 is a good example with the game dropping then jumping and so on but 13.8 made it a much smoother line.

    Its good to see that work is being done to make it more competitive but I fear that its almost pointless since Hawaii XT is on its way and will be a better option in CFX.

    Also Laras hair on the GTX690 was funny. Just fluttering around like crazy. I guess TressFX does make a difference after all.
  • jase240 04 September 2013 04:46
    This is great, AMD is finally getting on par for dual GPU config with Nvidia!!
    This might make 2 AMD cards a way better value than Nvidia!!
  • slicedtoad 04 September 2013 04:47
    awesome, I'm glad they got around to addressing that indiscrepancy.
  • viewgamer 04 September 2013 05:11
    The Metro Last Light benchmark is a modern example of the way Nvidia handles its business.
    These strong arm tactics to eliminate the competition aren't beneficial to anyone, Nvidia's less than pleasant business practices is why I try to support AMD whenever possible.
  • Emma Long 04 September 2013 05:31
    Apart from Metro the 7990 tied the 690 on two occasions and beat it in the rest, that's very encouraging from the red team.
    The situation with Metro last light seems peculiar to me, we've seen things like this before with Nvidia sponsored titles & I thought the industry was passed this sort of thing.
    Nvidia can compete, it has proven so time and time again, which makes this all the more reprehensible.
    I would like to see an Nvidia that competes on the basis of performance & features not strong-arming developers.

    Back to the 7990, so overall it's faster than the 690 and significantly less expensive, at $700 the 7990 puts very serious pressure on the 780 so I'd like to see the 780 added into the benchmarking mix as well.
  • CarlitoBanderas 04 September 2013 05:43
    What's the point of a 690 ? in 1080o & 1440p it's slower than the 7990, in 4K & multi monitor it doesn't have enough memory & it's 300 bucks more expensive.
    Nvidia needs to bring out a 790 asap, the 690 is not competitive anymore.
  • m32 04 September 2013 06:35
    I've enjoyed this article, Toms. We've seen the flaws and now some improvements with the 7990.
  • _zxzxzx_ 04 September 2013 06:41
    AMD deserves a pat on the back for working hard on improving their drivers
  • aggroboy 04 September 2013 06:42
    11476339 said:
    What's the point of a 690 ? in 1080o & 1440p it's slower than the 7990, in 4K & multi monitor it doesn't have enough memory & it's 300 bucks more expensive.
    Nvidia needs to bring out a 790 asap, the 690 is not competitive anymore.
    Enthusiast mindshare is still dominated by the GTX Titan, so Nvidia can afford to stand pat.
