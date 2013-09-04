Dual-GPU Battle: Does Frame Pacing In Catalyst 13.8 Turn The Tide?

Results: Battlefield 3

According to FCAT, AMD's new frame pacing feature does wonders for this title, increasing the average and minimum frame rates to surpass Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690.

Frame rate over time gives us a more granular look at the simple average and minimum numbers we first reported. Although two Tahiti GPUs were clearly capable of hitting high frame rates before, drops and runts had such a profound impact that it appeared you were only gaming on one GPU for much of the time under Catalyst 13.6. The Radeon HD 7990 does much, much better under the influence of Catalyst 13.8.

Measuring frame time variance makes clear just how much of an impact Catalyst 13.8 has on the consistent delivery frames on-screen.

There seems to be some disconnect between the severity of what FCAT reports and the video output used to create those benchmark results. I do see a handful of sequences where Catalyst 13.8 looks smoother than 13.6. However, it certainly doesn't appear that 13.6 is hovering around 40 FPS like the frame rate over time suggests.