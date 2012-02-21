Web Browser Grand Prix 9: Chrome 17, Firefox 10, And Ubuntu

Hardware Acceleration Performance Benchmarks
Microsoft Psychedelic Browsing
Firefox makes a leap back to the top of Microsoft's Psychedelic Browsing benchmark, scoring over 7500 points. IE9 is right behind with a score just under 7500. Google Chrome finishes far behind, followed by Opera and Safari.
All of the Linux-based browsers do horribly in this test. Chrome, the only browser to achieve triple digits under Ubuntu, wins. Firefox takes second place and Opera falls to last place.
Mozilla Hardware Acceleration Stress Test
As usual, Firefox and IE9 tie for first place in Windows 7, both with scores of 60+ FPS. Second place is a close battle as well, with Chrome managing 19 FPS to Opera's 18. Apple Safari only manages to push 12 frames per second, earning a last-place finish.
Chrome takes the lead in Linux, followed by Opera. Firefox brings up the rear with a score of just 11 FPS.
Obviously, only Firefox and IE9 can be called Windows 7 winners. The rest of the Windows 7-based browsers and all of the Linux browsers show fairly poorly in HTML5 hardware acceleration.
Also, AMD driver support in linux is poor compared to Nvidia.
For future Linux articles, can you use a Dx11 based Nvidia GPU?
It does well in HTML5 benches but 99% of the websites use primarily CSS and JS and HTML3, in which Firefox does poorly.
Even without hardware acceleration, it keeps up with the competition,
When that beast launches, it will kill FF/IE and most probably chrome too.
Moreover, the only driver enabled for hardware acceleration on Linux is the Nvidia driver: according to Mozilla (and verified by yours truly on AMD and Intel hardware), most display drivers in Linux suck when it comes to 2D rendering - ouch. Note that Mozilla and Google could add shims to circumvent those bugs, but they don't -not worth the effort, especially when driver makers could fix their bugs rather easily, leaving the browsers broken yet again.
I find Opera 12 really nice too. It can run with Opera 11.61. Opera 12 has a silver icon & 11.61 has its classic red. I like Firefox & Epiphany too.
Its a shame Safari and IE are not truly cross-platform.
i think that the HTML5 scores should be weighed by a factor of the percent of top40 sites that use HTML5.
This way actual importance of HTML5 can be judged in real world.
On Windows I feel that IE9 works really well for me, although Chrome is the speed demon! FF 4+ lost their appeal for me.
Internet Explorer has 64bits builds on Win7, and Firefox has "almost" a 64bits browser on Windows too: Waterfox, which is a semi-official Firefox for 64bits Windows. Waterfox in particular claims huge improvements over base 32bits install, I would like to see how that translates into real-world.
Not sure about availability of 64bits editions of other browsers on Windows.
Here are my wishes:
-clearly mention if the 32bits or 64bits version of the browser is used
-where applicable and relevant, test with both 32bits and 64bits variants. I would like to see IE and FF split into 32 and 64 variants on Win for example.
I personally migrated from FF to WF on my machines 3 weeks ago and find it noticeably faster in everyday use. WF is now my main browser.