Web Browser Grand Prix 9: Chrome 17, Firefox 10, And Ubuntu

Test System Specs And Software Setup
Hardware Setup
|Test System Specs
|Operating System 1
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit)
|Operating System 2
|Ubuntu 11.10 Oneiric Ocleot (64-bit)
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield) @ 2.8 GHz, Quad-Core
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7, LGA 1156, P55 Express, F7 BIOS
|Memory
|8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Boards 512 GB GDDR5 (PCI-e 2.0)
|Storage
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
|Optical
|Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS
|Power Supply
|Corsair TX750W (750 Watt Max)
|Chassis
|Zalman MS1000-HS2
|CPU Cooler
|Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B
The following table contains the system specs of the local Web server used for our startup time/page load time tests and JSGameBench.
|Local Web Server Specs
|Operating System
|Ubuntu 10.04 LTS Server Edition "Lucid Lynx" (32-bit)
|Processor
|AMD Athlon @ 1150 MHz
|Motherboard
|Soyo Dragon Platinum
|Memory
|512 MB DDR
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 9550, 256 MB GDDR
|Storage
|40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB
|Optical
|Samsung DVD-ROM SD-616T
|Extra Packages
|Apache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH
The table below holds additional information on the test network.
|Network Specs
|ISP Service
|Cox Premium (28 Mb/s down, 5 Mb/s up)
|Modem
|Motorola SURFboard SBS101U
|Router
|Linksys WRT54G2 V1
Software Setup
Both test installations were freshly installed and fully updated as of midnight on February 5th. Power management and automatic updating were disabled before testing.
The Web browsers and additional software, along with the exact version numbers tested, are listed in the table below.
|Software
|Version
|Chrome
|17.0.963.56
|Firefox
|10.0.1
|Internet Explorer
|9.0.8112.16421
|Opera
|11.61 (build 1250)
|Safari
|5.1.2 (7534.52.7)
|AMD Driver (Windows 7)
|8.93-111205a-132104C-ATI
|AMD Driver (Ubuntu 11.10)
|8.881-110728a-122950C-ATI
|Adobe Flash
|11.1.102.55
|Microsoft Silverlight
|5.0.61118.0
|Oracle Java
|6.0.300
Also, AMD driver support in linux is poor compared to Nvidia.
For future Linux articles, can you use a Dx11 based Nvidia GPU?
It does well in HTML5 benches but 99% of the websites use primarily CSS and JS and HTML3, in which Firefox does poorly.
Even without hardware acceleration, it keeps up with the competition,
When that beast launches, it will kill FF/IE and most probably chrome too.
Moreover, the only driver enabled for hardware acceleration on Linux is the Nvidia driver: according to Mozilla (and verified by yours truly on AMD and Intel hardware), most display drivers in Linux suck when it comes to 2D rendering - ouch. Note that Mozilla and Google could add shims to circumvent those bugs, but they don't -not worth the effort, especially when driver makers could fix their bugs rather easily, leaving the browsers broken yet again.
I find Opera 12 really nice too. It can run with Opera 11.61. Opera 12 has a silver icon & 11.61 has its classic red. I like Firefox & Epiphany too.
Its a shame Safari and IE are not truly cross-platform.
i think that the HTML5 scores should be weighed by a factor of the percent of top40 sites that use HTML5.
This way actual importance of HTML5 can be judged in real world.
On Windows I feel that IE9 works really well for me, although Chrome is the speed demon! FF 4+ lost their appeal for me.
Internet Explorer has 64bits builds on Win7, and Firefox has "almost" a 64bits browser on Windows too: Waterfox, which is a semi-official Firefox for 64bits Windows. Waterfox in particular claims huge improvements over base 32bits install, I would like to see how that translates into real-world.
Not sure about availability of 64bits editions of other browsers on Windows.
Here are my wishes:
-clearly mention if the 32bits or 64bits version of the browser is used
-where applicable and relevant, test with both 32bits and 64bits variants. I would like to see IE and FF split into 32 and 64 variants on Win for example.
I personally migrated from FF to WF on my machines 3 weeks ago and find it noticeably faster in everyday use. WF is now my main browser.