Web Browser Grand Prix 9: Chrome 17, Firefox 10, And Ubuntu

Test System Specs And Software Setup

Hardware Setup

Test System Specs Operating System 1 Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit) Operating System 2 Ubuntu 11.10 Oneiric Ocleot (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield) @ 2.8 GHz, Quad-Core Motherboard Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7, LGA 1156, P55 Express, F7 BIOS Memory 8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB) Graphics AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Boards 512 GB GDDR5 (PCI-e 2.0) Storage Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Optical Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS Power Supply Corsair TX750W (750 Watt Max) Chassis Zalman MS1000-HS2 CPU Cooler Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The following table contains the system specs of the local Web server used for our startup time/page load time tests and JSGameBench.

Local Web Server Specs Operating System Ubuntu 10.04 LTS Server Edition "Lucid Lynx" (32-bit) Processor AMD Athlon @ 1150 MHz Motherboard Soyo Dragon Platinum Memory 512 MB DDR Graphics AMD Radeon 9550, 256 MB GDDR Storage 40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB Optical Samsung DVD-ROM SD-616T Extra Packages Apache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH

The table below holds additional information on the test network.

Network Specs ISP Service Cox Premium (28 Mb/s down, 5 Mb/s up) Modem Motorola SURFboard SBS101U Router Linksys WRT54G2 V1

Software Setup

Both test installations were freshly installed and fully updated as of midnight on February 5th. Power management and automatic updating were disabled before testing.

The Web browsers and additional software, along with the exact version numbers tested, are listed in the table below.