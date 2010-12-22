How Secure Is The Cloud?

Trending

Redundant Infrastructure

How much of the cloud infrastructure is redundant?

Redundancy offers security in the sense that your applications will be there almost no matter what happens to you cloud provider's own infrastructure.

Most cloud providers offer to automatically protect your data by running independent and geographically distinct data centers, so that your infrastructure will continue running even if one of their data centers fails. It doesn't hurt to ask before you start using the service. Amazon, for example, has several distinct "zones" in North America, Asia, and Europe where its servers are located. A user can specify the location of his virtual servers and design an environment to be protected in case of any failures. A more complete discussion of the various security decisions involved in using Amazon's Web Services can be found here. For the US Golf Association, Carroll built in the requirement that the vendor provide a hot site at another location in case of any downtime. "We pay a bit more for this redundancy, but it gives us a level of comfort too."

Amazon's Web Services can provide for geographic diversity through its zones and regions in three different continents.
  • fstrthnu 23 December 2010 04:34
    Answer: It's safe IF you play your cards right, but almost all of the time you can forget about decent security
  • 24 December 2010 03:22
    You haven't really addressed many of the security concerns IT pros have about "the cloud". Who potentially has access to my data, what controls are in place to keep that data safe (ie could a rouge employee rip backup of my DB and take it home)? How are other legal situations handled, such as warrants/requests for data from law enforcement, will the customer be notified, will the vendor simply comply, etc? What happens *IF* the cloud vendor goes out of business one day, where is my data (one would assume there would be warning signs before this happens, but stranger things have happened)? There are tons of questions with not many good answers out there.
  • babachoo 26 December 2010 09:16
    This article has been brought to you by domestic datamining organizations and the people they have in their pockets.
  • gonebamboo 27 December 2010 01:13
  • ludikraut 27 December 2010 10:09
    This article barely scratches the surface of security issues surrounding cloud computing. It reads more like an executive summary than something I would expect to see on Tomshardware - very disappointing.
  • 27 December 2010 11:03
    Cloud computing is overrated. Your data will never be secure in someone else's hands. Any encryption can be broken with time.
  • 29 December 2010 04:24
    I didn't really see any mention of on-site encryption in this article, only transport encryption. Also, who assures us that claims made regarding security are entirely true instead of being marketing word-play which seems so popular these days. Only when a cloud service publishes results done by a third party auditor that I trust will I use them.
  • gtaker 04 January 2011 22:59
    If you are in the external cloud with your company your data will be compromise.. I'm 100% sure of that... we look at this cloud stuff 8 years ago and came to that conclusion if you need to do it, do it inside your company not outside...
  • sadams04 10 January 2011 20:54
    Security is always a concern, but my main concern with the cloud is around someone else being responsible for up-time / availability. Those priorities rarely line up across multiple companies. While you may recover lost revenue through a breach in service level agreements, you can't recover customer perceptions and experiences in the same way.
  • perrakis 17 July 2012 01:59
