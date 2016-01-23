Comcast ISP Review & Reader Survey Results

Performance: 3 ½ Stars

Incidentally, few readers complained about performance, with the majority of our readers providing positive feedback for Comcast's speedy broadband Internet services. With a score of 3 1/2 (3.53) stars out of five, Comcast earns the highest score so far in the performance category.

Many readers praised Comcast's performance, with most rating it above three stars in our survey. Happy customers noted impressively fast speeds and often higher-than-advertised peak bandwidth. Some of our surveyed readers tied performance to pricing however, and even those who were pleased with performance still couldn't let that ratio slide.

"The speeds were very fast," said one reader who rated performance above four stars, "but the pricing was awful."

The few readers who did seem disappointed in Comcast's performance noted variable speeds, unstable connections and data caps as primary detractors. These community members mostly rated the company under three stars in this category.

It's also interesting to note that our surveyed Comcast users voted performance as the least important factor in choosing an ISP -- which could suggest that high performance is just expected from a cable Internet provider at this point in time. Comcast seems to slightly exceed that standard, with an impressive performance score of 3 1/2 stars out of five in our survey.