Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise & Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the MasterWatt Maker 1200's total performance rating, comparing it to other PSUs we've tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Results

Performance is quite good, though it could be much better with some design improvements.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the MasterWatt Maker 1200's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If a specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here To See More Results

The super expensive MasterWatt Maker 1200 naturally ends up in last place.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

Click Here To See More Results

Even in its default mode, the MasterWatt features quiet operation for a 1.2 kW PSU.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Click Here To See More Results

Efficiency in the 10%-100% range is high. However, under very light loads it's very low. This affects the MasterWatt Maker 1200's overall efficiency score, of course. Enhance tried to pull a little trick by tuning the PSU to only comply with the 80 PLUS Titanium certification's requirements; however our methodology is much stricter.