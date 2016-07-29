Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise & Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the MasterWatt Maker 1200's total performance rating, comparing it to other PSUs we've tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
Performance is quite good, though it could be much better with some design improvements.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the MasterWatt Maker 1200's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If a specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
The super expensive MasterWatt Maker 1200 naturally ends up in last place.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).
Even in its default mode, the MasterWatt features quiet operation for a 1.2 kW PSU.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.
Efficiency in the 10%-100% range is high. However, under very light loads it's very low. This affects the MasterWatt Maker 1200's overall efficiency score, of course. Enhance tried to pull a little trick by tuning the PSU to only comply with the 80 PLUS Titanium certification's requirements; however our methodology is much stricter.
At least the transient response performance was really good. The PWR_OK signal, eh. Aris, do you think that transient filter is really enough? I have a feeling it would fail EMI testing, only 4 y caps, 4 x caps, and 2 cm chokes on the unit.
Overall, Cooler Master paired with the wrong OEM.
Sadly it is more than the AX1500i, lower efficiency and specs overall and a lower warranty (7 year vs 10 year).
If someone is going to spend that much on a PSU It would be better to go for the Corsair.