A fairly good performing PSU which however cannot compete with the high-end competition in this category, mostly because of its insanely high price. Cooler Master should slash its price the sooner the possible and a few platform upgrades would be very welcome, as well.

Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 PSU Review

A while ago, Cooler Master introduced its long-awaited MasterWatt Maker 1200, and we finally have a sample in our hands to evaluate. The MasterWatt Maker family is the company's flagship, and for the moment this is the line's only model. However in the future Cooler Master plans to add a higher-capacity 1.5 kW member.

The MasterWatt 1200 features Titanium-class efficiency and a digital interface that facilitates its connection to a PC or smart mobile device, if the provided Bluetooth dongle is used.

Cooler Master relies on Enhance Electronics for this design and the outcome is quite interesting. The MasterWatt 1200 easily differentiates itself from the competition, not only with a unique exterior, but also thanks to its list of features. For starters, it uses a unique modular panel with larger pins that can handle up to 1.5x more amperage compared to the standard pins/plugs and connectors. This is a very useful feature, since in high-capacity units and under increased loads, the connectors and pins on a modular panel take lots of stress, which can lead to melted connectors and dangerous shorts in extreme cases.

Another interesting feature is the PSU's ability to be monitored and partially controlled through a mobile device over Bluetooth 3.0. We've seen various Bluetooth-based PSU control solutions in the past, but none of them made it to production. This fact makes Cooler Master the first company with a desktop power supply that actually makes effective use of the Bluetooth interface.

The MasterWatt 1200 caught our attention as soon as it was announced, and we're anxious to see how it performs on the test bench. Given a lofty price tag, it has to face two imposing competitors: the Titanium-rated Corsair AX1500i and EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2. In a comparison of capacity, the MasterWatt 1200 falls far behind them both. Thus, it'll need to emerge victorious everywhere else to secure a win.

Specifications

Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 View Site

Besides 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency, this PSU is fully modular and is rated at 50 °C for continuous full-power delivery. All necessary protection features are accounted for, including over-temperature protection. The fan uses a looped dynamic bearing, and according to the schematics Cooler Master gave us, it looks to be a fluid dynamic bearing derivative. According to the company's claims, this bearing should last for at least 160,000 hours. The fan profile can be controlled through the bundled Connect software; in addition to pre-configured profiles, you're able to create a custom one as well. Finally, the provided warranty is pretty long; however, Cooler Master should match Corsair's and EVGA'a 10-year coverage.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V1 12V2 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 50 50 3.5 0.3 Watts 130 1200 17.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1200

There are two +12V rails that can be combined through Cooler Master's Connect software if you select the single +12V rail mode. The minor rails can provide enough juice to support a high-end system, and the 5VSB rail is pretty strong as well.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Gauge Connector Count (Total) ATX connector 20+4 pin (700mm) 1 18AWG 1 4+4 pin EPS12V (680mm) 1 16AWG 1 4+4 pin EPS12V (800mm) 1 16AWG 1 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+120mm) 4 16AWG 8 6+2 pin PCIe (760mm) 2 16AWG 2 SATA (450mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 2 18AWG 8 SATA (550mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 2 18AWG 8 Four-pin Molex (550mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 2 18AWG 8 Four-pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) / FDD (+120mm) 1 18AWG 4 / 1

The number of provided cables and connectors is ample, covering any conceivable usage scenario. With 10 PCIe connectors and two EPS connectors available at the same time, there is nothing more to ask. In addition, Cooler Master provides 16 SATA connectors and 12 peripheral ones, along with a single Berg connector that unfortunately doesn't come as an adapter but is installed onto a modular cable.

Cable length is satisfactory, though we would like to see more distance between SATA and peripheral connectors (at least 15cm). As you can see in the table above, the EPS and PCIe connectors use thicker wires for lower voltage drops, while the other connectors employ the typical 18-gauge wires.

Power Distribution

The MasterWatt 1200 has two +12V rails that can be combined into a single one through the provided software.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The first +12V rail feeds all peripheral connectors, along with a pair of eight-pin ones and the 24-pin ATX cable's sockets. The second +12V rail feeds the remaining eight-pin sockets. Power distribution looks to be good as long as you don't connect an EPS cable along with a PCIe one on the pair of sockets that are powered by the first +12V rail. However given the number of PCIe connectors we believe that the second +12V rail should be stronger, meaning that its OCP triggering point should be set higher than the first +12V rail's.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: Power Supplies 101

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: Picking The Right Power Supply: What You Should Know

MORE: All Power Supply Content