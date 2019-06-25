Cooler Master V1300 Platinum Power Supply Review: Plenty of Juice

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Cooler Master V1300 Platinum View Site

EVGA 1300 G2 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time is long enough, given the PSU's enormous capacity, and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current is low enough with 115V. It is notably higher with 230V though, but not at dangerously high levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the V1300’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.908A 2.007A 1.970A 0.990A 129.708 87.479% 648 15.1 39.78°C 0.966 12.135V 4.987V 3.351V 5.050V 148.274 43.72°C 115.13V 2 18.887A 3.011A 2.957A 1.192A 259.813 90.858% 648 15.1 40.97°C 0.958 12.120V 4.983V 3.347V 5.035V 285.956 45.19°C 115.13V 3 29.223A 3.515A 3.438A 1.395A 389.719 91.724% 647 15.1 41.31°C 0.972 12.104V 4.980V 3.344V 5.020V 424.884 47.31°C 115.12V 4 39.586A 4.020A 3.950A 1.599A 519.726 91.808% 649 15.1 41.72°C 0.979 12.088V 4.978V 3.341V 5.005V 566.104 49.52°C 115.12V 5 49.649A 5.028A 4.943A 1.804A 649.871 91.466% 647 15.1 42.32°C 0.984 12.072V 4.974V 3.338V 4.989V 710.507 51.06°C 115.12V 6 59.663A 6.036A 5.937A 2.011A 779.998 90.468% 882 24.1 43.06°C 0.987 12.071V 4.971V 3.335V 4.973V 862.177 52.88°C 115.11V 7 69.760A 7.048A 6.934A 2.220A 910.080 89.777% 1201 32.4 43.84°C 0.989 12.055V 4.968V 3.332V 4.957V 1013.709 54.29°C 115.11V 8 79.903A 8.060A 7.932A 2.430A 1040.203 88.947% 1633 39.7 44.17°C 0.990 12.037V 4.964V 3.328V 4.940V 1169.466 55.30°C 115.11V 9 90.483A 8.569A 8.423A 2.434A 1169.950 88.083% 2187 47.2 45.44°C 0.992 12.018V 4.961V 3.325V 4.933V 1328.240 57.30°C 115.10V 10 100.852A 9.079A 8.942A 3.063A 1299.948 87.135% 2186 47.2 45.86°C 0.992 12.000V 4.958V 3.322V 4.899V 1491.877 58.39°C 115.10V 11 111.817A 9.082A 8.948A 3.066A 1429.727 86.322% 2188 47.2 46.97°C 0.993 11.984V 4.956V 3.319V 4.893V 1656.272 59.90°C 115.09V CL1 0.139A 16.004A 15.999A 0.000A 134.695 82.860% 647 15.1 42.33°C 0.966 12.134V 4.969V 3.343V 5.081V 162.557 51.05°C 115.12V CL2 107.994A 1.002A 1.002A 1.000A 1309.775 87.479% 2185 47.2 45.52°C 0.993 12.005V 4.971V 3.328V 4.992V 1497.248 57.87°C 115.09V

With 20% load, the unit meets the 80 PLUS Platinum requirement of 90% efficiency, but it falls short with 50% and 100% load. Especially with full load it is far away from the required 89%. Nonetheless, 80 PLUS conducts its tests in much lower temperatures so it is natural to measure higher efficiency. However 23 degrees Celsius (+-5 degrees Celsius), the ambient that 80 PLUS uses for its testing, are highly unrealistic even for chassis with good airflow.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the V1300's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.195A 0.503A 0.478A 0.197A 19.630 60.965% 648 15.1 0.759 12.147V 4.990V 3.352V 5.088V 32.199 115.15V 2 2.450A 1.004A 0.985A 0.394A 40.068 74.588% 648 15.1 0.876 12.145V 4.990V 3.352V 5.079V 53.719 115.15V 3 3.632A 1.504A 1.463A 0.592A 59.512 80.219% 648 15.1 0.914 12.143V 4.989V 3.352V 5.070V 74.187 115.15V 4 4.889A 2.007A 1.967A 0.790A 79.960 83.239% 648 15.1 0.939 12.141V 4.988V 3.352V 5.061V 96.061 115.13V

The efficiency levels are low, at light loads.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the V1300’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The V1300 is close enough to the competition with normal loads. Under light loads, there are 1200W units with notably higher efficiency levels (but there are also some with lower).

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.509 79.407% 0.043 5.093V 0.641 115.09V 2 0.250A 1.272 82.330% 0.099 5.088V 1.545 115.08V 3 0.550A 2.792 82.996% 0.195 5.075V 3.364 115.08V 4 1.000A 5.057 82.888% 0.298 5.057V 6.101 115.09V 5 1.500A 7.557 82.266% 0.369 5.037V 9.186 115.10V 6 3.000A 14.939 78.784% 0.469 4.980V 18.962 115.10V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail achieves sky-high efficiency levels!

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.141V 4.991V 3.353V 5.095V 11.626 0.443 115.1V Standby 0.037 0.002 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan profile is smooth enough, since it gradually increases the fan's speed according to the load and the operating temperature.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

With up to 750W loads the fan spins at its lowest speed, keeping the noise output low. It takes more than 1050W for the PSU to enter the 35-40 dB(A) range (comparative noise example: library) and with higher than 1140W loads you will expose your ears to >40 dB(A).

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content