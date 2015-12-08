Cooler Master V750 PSU Review

Cooler Master V750 deals Cooler Master FUENTE DE... Amazon Prime £180.54 View

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The V750 easily bests its direct opponent, the ST75F-GS V2. However, it trails its predecessor. Then again, the chart above doesn't take into account features like the fully modular cabling design and LDB fan. If you need features like those, the V750 is preferable.

Cooler Master's VSM750 is offered at a much lower price, so if you don't care about the semi-modular design, check that one out.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The price difference between the fully modular V750 and semi-modular is huge, so the newer model falls way behind the older one in this metric. The VSM750 admittedly scores a terrific price per dollar ratio thanks to its good performance and low-enough price tag. In the V750's case, a high price tag cripples its value proposition.

Cooler Master really needs to keep the price of its newer model closer to the unit it replaces. Given current pricing, the V750 has some very tough competition, such as Corsair's RM750x and EVGA's SuperNOVA 750 G2, both of which currently cost less.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).

This is where the V750's new fan shows its worth. The overall output noise is significantly lower than the VSM750, so if acoustics are major factor in your buying decision and you need a compact 750W PSU, then the V750 is one of your only choices.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.