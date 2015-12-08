Trending

Cooler Master V750 PSU Review

Cooler Master recently updated its lower-capacity V series, and today we take a look at the V750. This unit features 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, fully modular cabling and very small dimensions, which put it up against the SilverStone ST75F-GS V2.

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The V750 easily bests its direct opponent, the ST75F-GS V2. However, it trails its predecessor. Then again, the chart above doesn't take into account features like the fully modular cabling design and LDB fan. If you need features like those, the V750 is preferable.

Cooler Master's VSM750 is offered at a much lower price, so if you don't care about the semi-modular design, check that one out.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

The price difference between the fully modular V750 and semi-modular is huge, so the newer model falls way behind the older one in this metric. The VSM750 admittedly scores a terrific price per dollar ratio thanks to its good performance and low-enough price tag. In the V750's case, a high price tag cripples its value proposition.

Cooler Master really needs to keep the price of its newer model closer to the unit it replaces. Given current pricing, the V750 has some very tough competition, such as Corsair's RM750x and EVGA's SuperNOVA 750 G2, both of which currently cost less.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).

This is where the V750's new fan shows its worth. The overall output noise is significantly lower than the VSM750, so if acoustics are major factor in your buying decision and you need a compact 750W PSU, then the V750 is one of your only choices.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nuckles_56 08 December 2015 12:17
    I couldn't see it mentioned, but could any of the other cables be plugged in where they shouldn't be?
    Reply
  • Giannis Karagiannis 08 December 2015 12:53
    No, you can't connect it wrong even if you wanted too
    Reply
  • Giannis Karagiannis 08 December 2015 12:57
    But then again with a wire cutter and a little bit of insulating tape everything is possible... :P
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 08 December 2015 21:01
    I think TH reviews should take a bit from Jonnyguru or similar and include a point scale at the end. Sure listing the pros and cons with a verdict is enough in most cases, but its up to the reader to decide just how good or bad a unit may be.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 09 December 2015 04:01
    I agree with you on this, however on page #9 among others you will find a performance graph which can easily play the same role. On top of that it offers comparison data including relevant offerings so a reader can easily figure how the product fares against the competition.
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 09 December 2015 04:03
    While that is included, it dosent give an overall final score. Saying the RMx scored 9% higher is alot different to readers than saying the RMx got a 9.8/10 for ecample.
    Reply
  • SamSerious 10 December 2015 14:16
    Point Scales are horrible and i am glad that TH is one of the few remaining sites not to do so. There are already enoguh websites and magazines for people who prefer points, and stars over content.
    Reply