Cooler Master V850 Platinum Power Supply Review

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The overall performance is low, even compared with more affordable power supplies like the Seasonic Focus Platinum 850W, which is currently sold for less than $140 (£108)

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The V850 Platinum features a quiet overall operation if you keep the operating temperatures below 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The majority of similar capacity power supplies with Cybenetics ETA-A and 80 PLUS Platinum certifications perform better here. The V850 manages to take the lead though, from the Corsair HX850.

