ASRock Core 100HT-BD Home Theater PC

The Outside: Bundle And Appearance

The first thing you notice about the ASRock Core 100HT-BD is that it is very small. Think Wii-sized small. At about 7.5” wide, 2.75” tall, and 7.25” long, the Wii is actually about an inch longer, but the Core 100HT-BD is an inch taller and wider.

On the front of this tiny HTPC there is a slim Blu-ray drive, two USB 3.0 ports, audio output and input jacks, and a power button.

On the back of the unit there is much more to see: six USB 2.0 ports, five audio jacks, an S/PDIF audio port, a gigabit network port, an eSATA II port, an HDMI 1.3a output, and a VGA output. There is also a small DC power input jack on the bottom left and the 35 mm exhaust fan on the right.

The bundle includes a number of important accessories, such as the AC power converter, a Windows Media Center Remote control with the necessary batteries, an HDMI-to-DVI cable adapter, a driver/software CD, an anti-slip pad for the Core 100HT-BD to rest on, and cables and screws to accommodate the addition of a second internal hard disk.

The included Windows Media Center remote is an important piece of equipment to make an HTPC accessible to folks who aren’t particularly tech-savvy. The remote that ASRock includes in the bundle is a model TSGV-IR01, a functional unit with all of the necessary buttons and a few more.

All in all, the Core 100HT-BD is an attractive little HTPC with a good measure of connectivity and a handy remote.