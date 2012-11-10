Core i7-3970X Extreme Review: Can It Stomp An Eight-Core Xeon?

Benchmark Results: Sandra 2013

Memory bandwidth and hardware-accelerated AES encryption/decryption performance are closely related, since the processor is able to crank through instructions as fast as the memory subsystem can feed them in. As a result, the LGA 2011-based platforms, with their quad-channel architectures, dominate.

.NET performance is particularly important now that Windows 8 is available, along with a growing library of Metro UI-based applications.