Core i7-3970X Extreme Review: Can It Stomp An Eight-Core Xeon?

Benchmark Results: Content Creation

3ds Max is fully threaded, so Intel’s Xeon enjoys a quantifiable advantage. The Core i7-3970X does really well, though, besting its predecessor by a few seconds.

We don’t see the same scaling from Blender’s Cycles engine as we did in 3ds Max. Nevertheless, the Core i7-3970X, -3960X, and Xeon E5-2687W all fall within seconds of each other.

Cinebench gives us the ability to isolate single-core performance and then fully utilize each processor. Not surprisingly, Ivy Bridge-based processors generally demonstrate the best single-core ratings. Cores and clock rate build on those figures though, and the Sandy Bridge-E-based chips surge ahead, led by Intel’s Xeon E5-2687W.

Similar to 3ds Max, SolidWorks’ PhotoView 360 completely utilizes the Xeon, rewarding its eight cores with a first-place finish. The new Core i7-3970X runs at higher clock rates, but because it employs two fewer cores, it slides back into second place.