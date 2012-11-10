Core i7-3970X Extreme Review: Can It Stomp An Eight-Core Xeon?

Benchmark Results: Content Creation
3ds Max is fully threaded, so Intel’s Xeon enjoys a quantifiable advantage. The Core i7-3970X does really well, though, besting its predecessor by a few seconds.
We don’t see the same scaling from Blender’s Cycles engine as we did in 3ds Max. Nevertheless, the Core i7-3970X, -3960X, and Xeon E5-2687W all fall within seconds of each other.
Cinebench gives us the ability to isolate single-core performance and then fully utilize each processor. Not surprisingly, Ivy Bridge-based processors generally demonstrate the best single-core ratings. Cores and clock rate build on those figures though, and the Sandy Bridge-E-based chips surge ahead, led by Intel’s Xeon E5-2687W.
Similar to 3ds Max, SolidWorks’ PhotoView 360 completely utilizes the Xeon, rewarding its eight cores with a first-place finish. The new Core i7-3970X runs at higher clock rates, but because it employs two fewer cores, it slides back into second place.
Same thing goes for the 3960X compared to the 3930K....not worth the extra 100mhz for $400....
Intel also doesn't want a situation where their LGA 1155 processors outperform their $1000 extreme edition in lightly threaded workloads, which is yet another reason to favor 6-core for now.
I'd personally like to see an 8-core i7, even if it means lower clocks, but I don't think that'll happen until Ivy Bridge-E. At 22nm Intel probably won't have to make a choice, we'll get the best of both worlds.
Stability test.
Run the i7 for one month under Prime95. It will crash. Run the Xeon for one month under Prime95. If it crashes, then you got a defective Xeon because they're not suppose to crash under 24/7 workload.
Why would you even include the 8350? It is 1/6th the price of this CPU. I couldn't imagine what a modern AMD desktop CPU would consist of at the $1000+ price range.